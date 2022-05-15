David Lammy urges Boris Johnson to quit amid partygate furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Lammy urges Boris Johnson to quit amid partygate furore

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 6:05 pm
Oliver Dowden (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Oliver Dowden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Lammy has accused the Government of “laughing” at the public after a bottle of Champagne from the Tory chairman was auctioned off as a “souvenir of partygate”.

Speaking at a protest opposite Downing Street on a wet Sunday afternoon, the shadow foreign secretary labelled Boris Johnson a “travesty” and called on him to resign.

“Just a few days ago a bottle of Champagne, signed by Boris Johnson, was auctioned at a Hertfordshire Conservative constituency party meeting,” he said.

“It was a meeting of the chair of the Conservative Party, Oliver Dowden.

“Signed onto that bottle, next to Boris Johnson’s signature, was that this was a memento of partygate.”

Mr Lammy’s mention of Mr Dowden drew boos from the crowd, many of whom carried EU flags, umbrellas and berets.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)

The bottle, advertised to bidders as a “souvenir of partygate”, the series of parties held in Downing Street during lockdown, was in fact auctioned off by a Hertfordshire charity.

A spokesperson for Mr Dowden confirmed he had donated the Champagne, but added he had “no prior knowledge” of its description.

Tottenham MP Mr Lammy continued: “My friends, they are laughing at us, they are laughing at us.

“And the simple question for the British public is, does it matter if you have a Prime Minister that breaks the rules?

“We look at Boris Johnson, we look at the travesty that has befallen No 10 and our country, and we say resign now.”

In apparent reference to the No 10 lockdown parties, for which the Prime Minister has been fined by the police, one protester held a sign reading: “I’ve brought my own boos.”

Mr Dowden gave the Champagne to the Hertfordshire Community Foundation, which confirmed that the Conservative chairman had not been responsible for the partygate reference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

It said in a statement: “This item was donated in good faith several months ago as part of a charity auction raising funds to support some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“The description was not drafted or seen by MP Oliver Dowden prior to the event.

“On behalf of the charity, we apologise for any offence caused.”

Natalie Bennett, the Green peer who unsuccessfully stood for Parliament three times, declared that Britain was “not a democracy” in her speech at the protest.

“Boris Johnson has 100% of the power down this end of the Houses of Parliament, despite only winning 44% of the vote,” she said.

“Not only are we not a democracy, we are heading very fast, as many people have said, towards an autocracy.”

