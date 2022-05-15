Onshore wind contributes £106m in rates to Scotland’s economy, industry says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Onshore wind contributes £106m in rates to Scotland’s economy, industry says

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Business rates payments totalled more than £100 million a year from onshore wind farms (PA)
Business rates payments totalled more than £100 million a year from onshore wind farms (PA)

Green energy bosses have highlighted the contribution onshore wind farms make to Scotland’s economy – with such sites paying more than £100 million in business rates.

Claire Mack, chief executive of industry body Scottish Renewables, said the payments are “just one part of the onshore wind industry’s contribution to Scotland’s economy”.

Scottish Renewables calculated that rates payments amounted to more than £106 million a year.

Wind farms pay rates like any other business, with the money collected by local councils before being distributed by the Scottish Government to help fund local services.

Claire Mack said onshore wind farms brought benefits to ‘some of the most remote parts of our country’ (Scottish Renewables/PA)

Payments were highest in the Highland Council area – where onshore wind farms have a total capacity of more than 1,800 megawatts (MW) – with rates there amounting to more than £23 million.

In South Lanarkshire, where the wind capacity is almost 1,200MW, rates payments from wind farms came in at more than £15 million, according to figures from Scottish Renewables.

Ms Mack said the figures show the benefits such developments can bring are more than just environmental.

She said: “Business rates are just one more example of the benefits onshore wind projects bring to some of the most remote parts of our country at a time when investment there is badly needed.

“Onshore wind is the backbone of Scotland’s electricity system, producing the equivalent of 60.2% of our electricity demand and employing almost 9,000 people.

“These new figures show just one part of the onshore wind industry’s contribution to Scotland’s economy – but one which is hidden from public view and often overlooked when the benefits of these developments are discussed.

“Money also flows into local businesses from onshore wind farm construction and maintenance, with projects adding £2.4 billion to Scotland’s economy in 2019.”

