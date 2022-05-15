Tribunal showdown over estimated £3.5bn pandemic business rates rebates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tribunal showdown over estimated £3.5bn pandemic business rates rebates

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:05 am
The firm representing ratepayers said businesses had been ‘led down the garden path’ (Tim Goode/PA)
Businesses facing hefty business rates bills are set for a court showdown over the Government’s decision to strip them of their right to appeal their property taxes in a series of major cases this week.

The Valuation Tribunal, an independent judicial body, will hear a series of 26 test cases on May 18 from occupiers of non-domestic properties across the country over changes to the business rates system.

Around 170,000 businesses in England, across all sectors of the economy, sought to argue over the past year that the heavy impact of the pandemic on their operations means that their rateable value, which the property tax is based on, should be reduced.

The Government initially allowed more than 55,000 of these businesses to proceed to make a formal challenge with the Valuation Office Agency, an executive agency of HM Customs & Revenue.

This would have allowed firms to negotiate “in good faith” on potential reductions, amid an acceptance that working from home and social distancing measures were bona fide grounds to claim a rebate.

Real estate experts have estimated that these rebates could have been worth around £3.5 billion to UK businesses.

But as these negotiations were nearing a conclusion in March last year, the Government announced that it would retrospectively legislate to try and stop these reductions.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak said at the time it “could have led to significant amounts of taxpayer support” for businesses adversely affected, arguing that Covid-19 and the response to it was not an appropriate use of “material change in circumstances” tax rules.

Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group, the firm representing ratepayers before the tribunal, said “businesses were led down the garden path”.

He added: “Our clients expect us to hold the Government to account for their actions, which we believe are not only morally wrong but also wrong in law.”

