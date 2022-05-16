Heads warn of invigilator shortage for GCSE and A-level exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heads warn of invigilator shortage for GCSE and A-level exams

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 12:33 pm
Pupils across the country are sitting exams (PA)
Headteachers have raised concerns about a lack of invigilators as pupils across the country started their GCSEs and A-levels on Monday.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said a recent ASCL survey of more than 500 headteachers showed a third of schools had not been able to recruit enough invigilators for the summer.

“That is a very significant number and this will cause a lot of logistical problems in the schools and colleges affected,” he said.

He added the shortages seemed to be caused by invigilators being less keen to supervise exams because of Covid fears, as well as an increase in the number of pupils requesting to sit exams in separate rooms away from the exam hall because of stress and anxiety.

“Many people who work as invigilators are retired teachers, may be concerned about the risks of catching Covid and, therefore, not keen on the idea of being in an exam hall with a large number of students, particularly as the Government has withdrawn free Covid testing,” he said.

“We have repeatedly called upon the government to make free Covid tests available to students sitting exams which may have helped to allay these concerns, but the government has refused to do so. We do not think this is consistent with its rhetoric about the importance of exams.”

Mr Barton said schools which were unable to recruit enough invigilators would need to use their existing staff, including teaching assistants, teachers or members of the leadership team, which would mean “redeploying those staff from other duties which is likely to have an impact on provision”.

“This is a very frustrating situation for the schools and colleges concerned.”

Sarah Hannafin, senior policy adviser for the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: “Schools and colleges have been working hard recruiting invigilators for this summer – these teams are crucial to the smooth running of the exams and with concerns about possible increased absences during the exam season due to Covid it is vital every centre has sufficient capacity.”

She added: “Our members have reported an increased demand for access arrangements including requests for separate or small room invigilation and many of these are linked to increased student anxiety which also creates additional challenges for more invigilators and spaces to use.

“Schools and colleges will be doing all they can to support their students to prepare for, and take, their exams this summer – not just in terms of teaching and learning, but also in providing reassurance and pastoral support.

“Most of these students have not taken external exams before and nor have they seen their peers take them over the past two years, so there is a real need to make sure they are familiar with the processes and rules, confident in what to expect and can focus on doing their best in the exams.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We do not anticipate general disruption as a result of a lack of invigilators. Schools and exam centres are well-prepared to handle any challenges, having been asked to have robust contingency plans in place.

“We know some schools and colleges have had difficulties recruiting invigilators this year, which is why we have been working closely with exam boards and with the Exams Office, who developed a ‘vacancy map’ that collates centre invigilator vacancies in one place, and which we have shared widely in the run-up to exams. Exam boards have also introduced additional flexibilities to the rules surrounding invigilation, should they be needed.”

