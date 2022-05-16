Census staff visit more than one million households in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Census staff visit more than one million households in Scotland

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 11:07 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 12:03 pm
The deadline for the census has been extended until the end of May (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Census staff have carried out more than a million doorstep visits in Scotland amid the drive to improve completion rates.

The deadline for completing the census has been extended to the end of May due to a low response rate.

National Records of Scotland (NRS), who administer the census, say that from Monday their workers will offer people extra help to complete the paperwork on the doorstep.

On Sunday the census return rate stood at 82.6%, which is 2,166,528 households.

Angus Robertson urged people to complete the census (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “It is vital that we secure as high a response rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services.

“Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

“From today, households will be offered extra help to complete their census at their door by a member of our team.

“I would encourage everyone to take up this offer and fill in their census as soon as possible.”

A helpline is available on 0800 030 8308 which can provide a paper questionnaire or language interpretation.

Paul Lowe, NRS chief executive, added: “Thank you to those who have already completed the census. By taking part you are ensuring not just your own needs are captured but those of your family and your community too.

“This information helps to ensure that the right services are provided in the right places.

“It is used by the Scottish Government, local councils, charities and a host of other organisations who provide essential services.

“I would urge everyone who has not completed to do so immediately and before the end of May, to avoid the risk of prosecution.”

