State school pupils with same grades as private should go to Oxbridge – Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

State school pupils with same grades as private should go to Oxbridge – Zahawi

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 3:41 pm
A general view of All Souls’ College from the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Oxford University. In the background to the right is New College. To the left is the Old Quadrangle of Hertford College. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has pushed back against the idea elite universities like Oxford and Cambridge should “tilt the system” to accept more pupils from state schools (William Conran/PA)
A general view of All Souls’ College from the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Oxford University. In the background to the right is New College. To the left is the Old Quadrangle of Hertford College. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has pushed back against the idea elite universities like Oxford and Cambridge should “tilt the system” to accept more pupils from state schools (William Conran/PA)

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said that where state school applicants to Oxbridge have the same A-level grades as a privately-educated pupil they should gain the place.

His comments come following an interview with The Times on Saturday where he said Oxbridge places should be based “on merit” and that Britain should not “tilt the system” to ensure more places were given to state-educated pupils.

Stephen Toope, vice-chancellor at Cambridge University, said recently that private schools would need to accept they would get fewer pupils into Oxbridge in future.

Speaking to the BBC’s World At One, Mr Zahawi said: “What I would say is you don’t level up by pulling others down – the way you do this is to make sure the state system is every bit as good as the independent sector.

“If there are two children who’ve achieved the same results at A-level going for Oxbridge, one from state and one from independent sector, of course on merit the state school child deserves that place, why, because actually they’ve overcome much greater hurdles,” he said, adding: “I don’t believe in attacking one part of the system.”

Mr Zahawi was challenged over Institute for Fiscal Studies findings showing that there had been 15 years with no overall growth in school spending.

He described funding for schools from the Spending Review as a “good settlement” and said he had increased recovery investment to £4.9 billion.

Mr Zahawi said he kept a “very close eye” on resources, adding that “we are in a global battle against inflation”, with a spike in energy costs.

High-performing multi-academy trusts had delivered and continued to “feel confident” that they could deliver good outcomes for pupils, he said.

Government’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Zahawi was asked about a report in The Observer where a leaked Government document described some school buildings as being a “risk to life” because of their level of disrepair.

“If there is risk to life we close down a school – there is no discussion about that whatsoever,” he said.

He said that nearly £11.3 billion had been invested in school infrastructure since 2015 with a building programme of 50 schools a year, although the leaked document showed officials in the Department for Education calling for this to increase to over 300.

“I always want to build more schools,” he said.

He added that last week, half a billion pounds funding for 1,400 schools to improve their buildings had been announced.

Oxbridge state admissions
A general view of Cambridge University buildings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Mr Zahawi also told the programme that Dutch human resources company Randstad, which was behind the controversial tuition partners pillar of the national tutoring programme, which was criticised by schools for being “dysfunctional”, would be able to apply for a contract to quality-control the process next year, when schools will be delivered funding directly through schools-led tutoring.

“When we launched the programme with Randstad, we had two pillars, two ways that schools can use tutoring – one, the academic mentors, where Randstad will find an individual who can go into the school and do the tutoring, and the other one is tutoring partners where they pull off modules of tutoring for those children,” Mr Zahawi said.

“The schools themselves asked us to develop a third pillar which is school-led.

“When we launched with Randstad we had very high targets for the first two pillars, but schools said to us we want a school-led pillar because we think we can locate our own people to do this work.

“We backed them on this so if you look at the school-led that number has absolutely smashed the target.”

He said the contract for next year, which Randstad lost, had now changed, with the programme moving to a purely schools-led route.

“If Randstad feel they want to bid for the quality-control element of how we do this, then anyone is welcome,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal