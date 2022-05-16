Tory MP calls for housing targets and brands planning reforms ‘unambitious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MP calls for housing targets and brands planning reforms ‘unambitious’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 5:45 pm
Other Tories stressed the importance of residents having a say over what is built in their areas (PA)
Other Tories stressed the importance of residents having a say over what is built in their areas (PA)

Annual “housing targets” should be set across England to make sure planned new homes are built, ministers have been told.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle) branded the Government’s planning reform proposals in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill “unambitious and modest” as he called for yearly building targets.

Other Tories stressed the importance of residents having a say over what is built in their areas and making sure new homes meet the latest environmental standards.

Mr Merriman told the Commons: “The 2020 White Paper promised us a once-in-a-generation reform to planning policy. These present proposals appear somewhat unambitious and modest in contrast.”

He added: “Wealden and Rother district councils have issued 10,000 planning permissions which have not been built out, yet they still have to deliver 2,000 new homes between them each year. The developers responsible for building the homes only deliver 1,000 new homes.

“Surely at the very least we can have annual housing targets which take into account those houses not yet built out, so developers build rather than landbank.”

Housing minister Stuart Andrew replied: “The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will improve our planning system and give residents more involvement in local development. The Bill will strengthen and scale up neighbourhood planning and enable the piloting of street votes, supported by new digital tools to give communities more say in the developments that affect them.”

He added: “We have got measures within the Bill that are trying to address build-out rates. This is an important element that we have to tackle… We will do everything we can to ensure that the houses that have got permission are actually built.”

The 2020 Planning for the Future White Paper reportedly proved unpopular with Conservative MPs in traditional Tory-voting areas of the country, with constituents worried it would lead to a huge house building drive.

But some Conservatives still raised concerns with the softer reforms set out in the new Bill.

Conservative MP Henry Smith (Crawley) said: “Homes England are proposing up to 10,000 houses on flood-prone green fields… just outside of my constituency, which would put unacceptable pressure on local infrastructure, and yet local people in my constituency – even though they would be most affected – have no say over it.

“How will these planning proposals allow the people of Crawley to say no?”

Wantage MP David Johnston said: “It’s not simply the sheer number of developments in my constituency and the pressure they place on local infrastructure that constituents object to, it’s also the environmental impact of the way the homes are constructed… I would like to see a requirement that homes are built to the latest environmental standard rather than the one at the time permission was granted.”

Mr Andrew replied that improving environmental standards and community engagement were “key elements of our reforms”.

Elsewhere, shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy suggested the rest of Cabinet has treated Communities Secretary Michael Gove with “contempt”.

She said: “He couldn’t get money from the Chancellor, he couldn’t visas from the Home Secretary, he couldn’t convince his own former junior minister to stop closures of work and pensions offices in the north.

“He couldn’t even persuade his own civil servants on levelling up to move out of London. For all this nonsense, two-thirds of his civil servants working on levelling up are trying to level us up from the capital.

“At least now he knows what it’s like for the rest of us in the North, Scotland, the Midlands, Wales and the South West, to be treated with total contempt by a bunch of ministers in Whitehall.

“Seriously, what hope has he got of convincing us in this country that he can level us up when he can’t even convince a single one of his colleagues around the Cabinet table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal