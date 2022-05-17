Lord Hague warns weakening of anti-obesity strategy is ‘morally reprehensible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Hague warns weakening of anti-obesity strategy is ‘morally reprehensible’

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:43 pm
Former Tory leader William Hague has blasted the Government for delaying measures to tackle obesity (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Former Conservative leader William Hague has attacked the Government for delaying measures to tackle unhealthy eating, branding the weakening of anti-obesity strategy under pressure from MPs “morally reprehensible”.

Writing in The Times, Lord Hague said the U-turn, which will see a ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals for foods high in fat, salt and sugar postponed for a year, adds to the “history of failed obesity strategies”.

The Government has said it intends to delay the measures for 12 months due to the “unprecedented” squeeze on living standards.

A ban on TV junk food adverts before a 9pm watershed has also been put on hold for a year.

The move has been welcomed by the industry and by some Tory MPs opposed to the state interfering in how people spend their money, but it has alarmed health campaigners.

Lord Hague warned it was a “terrible error” to associate conservatism with a reluctance to protect people, arguing it is in keeping with the party’s traditional values to save consumers from being “abused or misled”.

He wrote: “Under pressure from some Conservative MPs, some of whom have been threatening to write letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson unless they get their way, ministers have retreated from banning buy-one-get-ne-free deals and from imposing a watershed of 9pm on junk food advertising.

“While some measures, such as rules on the positioning of unhealthy foods by retailers, will still go ahead in October, this U-turn adds to the long history of failed obesity strategies.”

Lord Hague added: “MPs who have pressed, seemingly successfully, for the dilution of the obesity strategy are profoundly mistaken.

“They are acquiescing in a future of higher dependence, greater costs, reduced lifestyle choice and endless pain.

“For the Government to give in to them is intellectually shallow, politically weak and morally reprehensible.”

Ministers have said they are deferring the buy-one-get-one-free ban so they can review the impact on family budgets in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, and insisted they remain committed to tackling obesity.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver described the U-turn as a “wasted opportunity” and said it was proof the Government’s strategy was “falling apart” in practice.

The delay was also criticised by former health minister Lord Bethell, who said failure to tackle the “obesity crisis” would simply add to the costs of the NHS.

Asked about the Government decision to postpone certain measures to tackle childhood obesity, mental health minister Gillian Keegan said: “The decision has been made to pause by a year and the reason is because the evidence that they put together which showed the behavioural impacts could potentially change as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“So, at the time, I think it showed that people were eating more and actually not saving much money because it was more waste.

“I suppose the unknown thing is will people be the less wasteful when we’re paying more for food?

“So just so the Government could do some analysis on that.

“They decided to pause it just because the cost of living and food inflation and food cost and none of that was anticipated when the original evidence was gathered.”

