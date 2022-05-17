More than £3m paid to Scots families in Child Disability Payment since launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than £3m paid to Scots families in Child Disability Payment since launch

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 11:41 am
More than £3 million has been paid to families via the Child Disability Payment. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £3 million has been paid to families via the Child Disability Payment. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A new benefit payment made to children with disabilities is “already making a difference” to families, with some £3.25 million paid out since its launch.

The Scottish Government estimated that as of March 31 2022 a total of 3,050 children and young people were in receipt of the Child Disability Payment.

The payment, which provides support for the extra costs that a disabled child might have, as launched in July last year – but was initially only available on a pilot basis in three council areas.

It was rolled out across the rest of Scotland in November 2021, with social security minister Ben Macpherson saying it was “already making a difference to the lives of thousands of children and young people, and their families”.

Almost three quarters (74%) of applications for the new benefit have been made online, with the minster stating: “Families who find themselves in need of support can access this help in a way that suits them best.

“For the first time anywhere in the UK, we have an online application facility for applying for our disability benefits, and the high number of people choosing to use this demonstrates that we have been responsive to the way people want to access social security.”

Those receiving payments include 555 people who had a previously been receiving Disability Living Allowance for their children from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), who have now transferred on to the new benefit.”

And Mr Macpherson said: “We are determined to ensure there is a seamless process for all recipients whose payments are moving from DWP to Social Security Scotland, and we will continue to transfer cases in a safe and secure manner.

“Importantly, the process is automatic – people do not need to reapply and they will be kept informed at all times.”

Mark Ballard, head of policy at the National Deaf Children’s Society Scotland, said it had had “positive and productive discussions with Social Security Scotland around our shared goal of making the new Child Disability Payment work for deaf children”.

Mr Ballard stated: “Social Security Scotland has consistently taken on board our feedback, which is based on both the lived experience of the families we work with and our own specialist knowledge.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them to develop and enhance Scottish benefits for deaf children and their families.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal