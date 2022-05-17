DUP pledge ‘graduated and cautious’ response to Government protocol move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

DUP pledge 'graduated and cautious' response to Government protocol move

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 2:06 pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Erskine House, Belfast, after his meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, following the historic result at the weekend with Sinn Fein overtaking the DUP to become the first nationalist or republican party to emerge top at Stormont. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Erskine House, Belfast, after his meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, following the historic result at the weekend with Sinn Fein overtaking the DUP to become the first nationalist or republican party to emerge top at Stormont. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022.

The DUP will take a “graduated and cautious” approach to re-engaging with Stormont power-sharing – depending on the progress of legislation to override parts of the Brexit protocol, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said.

Sir Jeffrey described the Government’s announcement to table a Bill that would enable it to act unilaterally to change parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “welcome if overdue step”.

But he stressed that his party, which has refused to return to a devolved government in Northern Ireland in protest at the Irish Sea trading arrangements, needed to see action rather than words from London.

A new executive cannot be formed in Belfast following the recent election unless the DUP agrees to fill the post of deputy First Minister.

NI Assembly crisis
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre), leaves Hillsborough Castle after holding talks with the Prime Minister on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party has also declined to support the nomination of a new Assembly speaker, meaning the legislature at Parliament Buildings cannot meet.

Sir Jeffrey has made it clear that radical changes to the protocol must be delivered if the party is to re-engage with power-sharing.

Responding to Tuesday’s announcement by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the DUP leader told the Commons: “From the outset in this House, the DUP warned about the consequences of this protocol and that’s why we opposed it from the beginning, because we recognised the political and economic instability it would cause and the harm it would create for the union itself.

“The statement today is a welcome if overdue step that is a significant move towards addressing the problems created by the protocol and getting power-sharing based upon a cross-community consensus up and running again.

“Therefore, we hope to see progress on a Bill in order to deal with these matters in days and weeks, not months, and as the legislation progresses we will take a graduated and cautious approach.

“We want to see the Irish Sea border removed and the Government honouring its commitments in the New Decade, New Approach agreement (the 2020 deal that restored power-sharing) to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

“The statement today indicates this will be covered in the legislation to bring about new revised arrangements.

“Under the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, power-sharing can only be stable if consensus exists on a cross-community basis. It does not exist at the moment on the part of the unionist community.

“We want to see the political institutions properly functioning as soon as possible, but to restore unionist confidence, decisive action is now needed in the form of legislation to repair the harm done by the protocol to the acts of union and put in place sensible arrangements that, in the words of the Queen’s speech, ensure the continued success and integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom, including the internal economic bonds between all its parts.

“Finally, Mr Speaker, the words today are a good start but the Foreign Secretary will know that it is actions that speak louder than words and I welcome her commitment to such decisive action in this statement to the House.”

