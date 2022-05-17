Chancellor Rishi Sunak backs continued Bank of England independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Chancellor Rishi Sunak backs continued Bank of England independence

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 2:11 pm
Mel Stride called on Rishi Sunak to confirm that there are no plans to restrain the independence of the Bank of England (PA)
Mel Stride called on Rishi Sunak to confirm that there are no plans to restrain the independence of the Bank of England (PA)

The Chancellor has indicated his support for continued Bank of England independence, telling MPs “whilst we do face challenges at the moment, the record of 25 years of central bank independence speaks for itself”.

His comments came as Conservative chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride called on Rishi Sunak to give a “categoric assurance to the House that there are no plans of any kind to restrain the independence” of the Bank of England.

Speaking during Commons Treasury questions, Mr Stride said: “There has naturally been criticism of the Bank of England given the level of inflation and their inflation target, but amongst that criticism have been reports that some in Government, including perhaps one member of the Cabinet, have actually been suggesting that the independence of the Bank of England should be removed.

“So could I ask the… Chancellor whether he agrees with me that it is essential that our central bank is independent, in order to maintain the credibility and integrity of our monetary policy, and can he give a categoric assurance to the House that there are no plans of any kind to restrain the independence of our central bank?”

State Opening of Parliament
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (PA)

Mr Sunak replied: “I agree with him wholeheartedly and whilst we do face challenges at the moment, the record of 25 years of central bank independence speaks for itself with an average inflation rate of exactly 2% and I know all colleagues will want to make sure that we return to that as swiftly as possible, and I can assure him that is both my and the governor’s ambition.”

The Government has insisted it supports the Bank of England’s independence, but behind the scenes ministers have been critical of the failure to curb spiralling inflation.

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said he was “surprised” by the Governor of the Bank of England issuing an “apocalyptic” warning about rising food prices.

In a sign of the tension between the Government and the Bank, Mr Lewis criticised Governor Andrew Bailey’s choice of words to describe the rising cost of living.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal