Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man, who remained in custody on Tuesday, was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged the MP to stay away from Parliament but had not yet decided whether to suspend the whip, meaning the suspect remains a member of the parliamentary party.

The Metropolitan Police said officers received a report in January 2020 relating to alleged sexual offences committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

After the Sun first reported the arrest, a Scotland Yard said the suspect was “arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office”.

“In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009,” the Met statement added.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“He remains in custody.”

Conservative sources declined to identify the individual.

A statement from the Tory whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”