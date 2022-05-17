‘Pro-police’ Patel to give Taser powers to special constables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Pro-police’ Patel to give Taser powers to special constables

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 7:09 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking at the annual conference of the Police Federation of England and Wales at the Central Convention Complex in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Home Secretary said she was “very proudly pro-police” as she unveiled plans to give volunteer police officers powers to use Tasers.

Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street the Government’s “crucial duty” is to make communities safe as it faced criticism over the move to arm special constables with the weapons, which deliver an electric current through two small-barbed darts.

Announcing the move during a speech at the annual Police Federation conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Priti Patel said: “Human rights are not just for criminals, but the law-abiding majority … and that means standing squarely with you – our police.

“I am very proudly pro-police, and … anyone who feels differently should certainly vote for someone else.

“I know many of you feel that you’ve waited a long time for a Home Secretary to be on your side and listen to your calls for change. Not only have I listened, I’ve acted and I’ll continue to work with you because I do think it’s important that you have a Home Secretary that champions many of your calls in government.”

During the event, Ms Patel was told that some police officers were having to go to food banks as she was pressed with questions over pay.

The federation is among police organisations embroiled in a row with the Government over a pay freeze for officers.

Allowing special constables to carry the electroshock weapons, if authorised by their chief officers, will ensure they are not “at a disadvantage when facing an attacker wielding a knife or a marauding terrorist”, the Home Office said.

But Amnesty International UK branded the decision “dangerous” and said it will lead to “more instances of misuse, serious harm and death from Tasers”.

The volunteers will receive the same training as constables, with deployment of the weapons remaining an operational matter for police chiefs.

Ms Patel also used her speech to call for “better culture and higher standards”, telling delegates that the public is in “urgent need of reassurance”.

She said the “whole country was shattered and horrified by Sarah Everard’s abduction, rape and murder by a serving officer” and the “horrendous case” had “undermined confidence in the police”.

Former Pc Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life term last year for the rape and murder of the 33-year-old after he abducted her in south London on March 3 2021.

Ms Patel said she was “unequivocal that unacceptable behaviour must be rooted out and called out” and that “every necessary change must be made, without fear or favour.”

Police “need to raise the bar so that women and girls feel confident in reporting crimes”, she said, adding: “The rising cases of officers misusing social media or abusing their positions of trust for sexual purposes is concerning and we have seen egregious examples in recent months.”

It is also “vital” officers “speak up when they witness misconduct by their colleagues.”

“Hard-working, dedicated and decent police officers, like you all, are dreadfully undermined by such intolerable behaviour.

“Public confidence in the police could not matter more and you cannot do your jobs if that consent and support breaks down.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Johnson told the Cabinet meeting the Government wants to make victims of domestic and sexual violence confident they are on their side. While Ms Patel told delegates “none of us in this room will ever let women and girls down”.

Police Federation Conference
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a Q&A session at the annual conference of the Police Federation of England and Wales at the Central Convention Complex in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Patel added that she was “especially proud” that Harper’s Law – introducing mandatory life jail sentences for those who kill an emergency services worker while committing a crime – will come into force from the end of June.

She praised Lissie Harper, the widow of Andrew Harper who was killed in the line of duty, for campaigning “bravely and effectively”.

Concluding her speech, Ms Patel told police officers: “As your champion in Westminster, I can tell you now, I will not hold back, I will call a spade a spade, and I will do everything that I possibly can to make policing as attractive and dynamic and rewarding and rightly so, to make sure that policing represents the very best of you all.”

