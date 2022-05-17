Labour to challenge Holyrood over education spending cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour to challenge Holyrood over education spending cuts

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Labour is to challenge the Government on key issues in education (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scottish Labour is calling on the Scottish Government to “put their rhetoric into action” with votes on key issues in education and social care.

The party will press for plans to cut funding in poorer communities to be dropped in order to close the attainment gap on Wednesday.

Nine council areas – Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, East Ayrshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire – are facing cuts to special funding they have received for the last seven years, amounting to a total cumulative loss of £63 million over the course of four years.

The money is to be spread across the whole of Scotland, but Scottish Labour says doing so will “force children in the poorest communities to pay the cost of services for children across the country”.

Labour has also lodged a motion highlighting the crisis facing social care in Scotland and pressure on wider NHS services.

The party’s deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said: “Cuts to attainment funding authorities are a gross betrayal of the children who need their help, an unthinkable decision while we struggle to recover from the devastation of the pandemic which has hurt those kids hardest of all.

“But it is not too late for the SNP-Green government to put a stop to their dangerous complacency and reckless pursuit of damaging policies.

“The SNP and the Greens must put their rhetoric into action by backing Labour’s motions and defending our public services.”

