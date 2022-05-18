Truss insists move to scrap parts of post-Brexit deal cannot be delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss insists move to scrap parts of post-Brexit deal cannot be delayed

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 10:08 am
The Foreign Secretary has defended controversial plans to scrap parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Foreign Secretary has defended controversial plans to scrap parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, insisting the action to address the “very severe” situation in the region cannot be delayed.

The EU has threatened to retaliate with “all measures at its disposal” if the UK proceeds with new legislation overwriting sections of the Northern Ireland Protocol, as announced on Tuesday.

Liz Truss told the Commons she intends to bring forward the Bill within weeks, in an effort to reduce “unnecessary bureaucracy” and protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked about the move on Wednesday, she said it would be “very positive” if the UK and EU could negotiate a solution in parallel to the Bill’s progression through Parliament, and write this into the legislation.

But she said the plans to rewrite parts of the deal to address the “very severe” situation in the region cannot be delayed.

The EU has threatened to retaliate with ‘all measures at its disposal’ if the UK proceeds with new legislation overwriting sections of the Northern Ireland Protocol (Jane Barlow/PA)

She told Times Radio: “I’m absolutely clear that we can’t delay … delivering a solution in Northern Ireland. The situation is very severe.

“The Executive hasn’t been formed since February. And we’re only going to be able to get it back up and running, to get the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement working again, by delivering this solution.

“Now, if while we’re putting this legislation through we can get a negotiated solution with the EU, that would be very positive – we’d be able to put that into the legislation.

“But we’re certainly not delaying the legislative process because it is urgent that we deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms Truss has insisted the proposals to reform the deal are “consistent with our obligations in international law”.

Asked how certain she is of this point, she said: “We’re very clear that this proposal, this Bill, is in line with international law and we’ll be setting out a statement in due course on that.

“Of course the Government always respects the rule of law.”

The Foreign Secretary stressed the importance of making “sensible, pragmatic changes” to the protocol.

She told Sky News: “The reality is it isn’t working on the ground. It has created political instability in Northern Ireland.

“We haven’t seen the Executive form since February. So we do need to make these changes. And these changes will … make it better for everyone.”

The Foreign Secretary stressed the importance of making ‘sensible, pragmatic changes’ to the protocol (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

She said she wants the EU to “come to the negotiating table” so a “pragmatic solution” can be agreed together.

“But if that doesn’t happen we do need to move ahead delivering this solution for the people of Northern Ireland,” she said.

The UK is planning unilateral action to introduce separate “green” and “red” lanes for goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, drawing a line between those destined to stay within the UK and those heading to the Republic of Ireland and beyond.

There will be no crossover between the channels, it is understood, with goods filtering through one or the other, depending on their intended destination.

This will override the current arrangements, whereby Northern Ireland is effectively kept in the EU’s single market for goods, with a hard border down the Irish Sea.

The UK is planning unilateral action to introduce separate ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes for goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the EU of being “overzealous” over checks on goods destined to stay within the UK, but said the way to solve the problem is not through “megaphone diplomacy”.

She told Times Radio: “I think the EU are being overzealous in the checks.

“There are goods that are destined for market in Northern Ireland, never going to leave Northern Ireland, never going to get into the single market, which is what the EU say is their worry.

“For those goods that are just moving into Northern Ireland then I just don’t think we need the level of checks the EU are pursuing.

“But the way to resolve this is not through megaphone diplomacy, it’s not unilaterally ripping up the protocol, it’s by working in partnership to resolve these very real issues that do exist.”

On Tuesday, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic criticised the Foreign Secretary’s plan and warned that Brussels could retaliate.

Should the UK proceed with the Bill, the EU will respond with “all measures at its disposal”, he said.

The row over the treaty has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refusing to join an Executive unless its concerns over the situation are addressed.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Tuesday’s move was “welcome if overdue”, and a “significant” step towards getting power-sharing in Northern Ireland back up and running.

He told the Commons his party will take a “graduated and cautious approach” as the legislation progresses.

More details about the UK’s plans are expected to be set out in the coming weeks.

