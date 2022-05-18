Meat in supermarkets, beer and wine in pubs – what is getting more expensive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meat in supermarkets, beer and wine in pubs – what is getting more expensive?

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 11:09 am
The prices of lamb, beef and pork all rose significantly over the last year. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Energy prices drove most of the record rises in inflation seen last month, but costs in supermarkets, restaurants and pubs also added to the pressure felt by households.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation hit 9% in the year to April on Wednesday, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which is thought to be the highest for 40 years.

Most of the rise was due to the 54% hike in the energy price cap, but price on all but two of the more than 80 items that the ONS tracks have risen over the past year.

According to Retail Price Index figures – which are slightly different to the CPI – the price of unprocessed potatoes dropped 1.2% in the year to April, while audio-visual equipment became 3% less expensive.

For everything else prices went up. Overall food prices rose 6.8%, the figures show, with meats, oils and some animal products especially hit.

The rise across meat categories was clear: lamb was the worst hit, up 14.2%, followed by poultry (10.4%) and beef (9.8%) while pork got off with a lighter 4.9% rise.

Butter prices rose 11.8% and the price of oils and other fats soared 18.2% over the last year after fears of a shortage sparked by the war in Ukraine.

The price of fresh milk also rose rapidly, up 13.2%, while sugar and preserves rose 12.2%.

Away from food, households were also hit by an 8.1% extra price on their restaurant bills, while the price of takeaways and snacks rose 6.5%.

Drinking at a pub got more expensive too, with the cost of beer up 4.9% and wine rising 6.2%. Alcohol prices increased less rapidly in off licences and supermarkets.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Karen Betts said that the figures are slightly worse than food manufacturers had feared.

“This is a very worrying time for many households, and food and drink businesses are continuing to do everything they can to contain food-price inflation,” she said.

“Ingredient price rises have been relentless for more than a year now, as a result of pressures in the global supply chain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The war in Ukraine, with both Ukraine and Russia important suppliers of commodities like wheat and food oils, as well as energy and fertiliser, has made the situation worse.”

Energy prices are also feeding into the rising food costs – farmers and food factories need gas, petrol and electricity to run their businesses and have to pass these costs onto customers.

This is also the case for many other products.

