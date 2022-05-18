Protocol legislation ‘not very respectful’ to British people – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protocol legislation ‘not very respectful’ to British people – Varadkar

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 11:27 am
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)
Ireland’s deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar has said the British Government’s intention to publish legislation that would disapply parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol is “not very respectful” to the British people.

Speaking on RTE Radio, minister for enterprise Mr Varadkar said that 59 of the Stormont Assembly’s 90 MLAs do not want to disapply the protocol, and the British public voted for the Brexit deal that is currently in operation, which includes the protocol.

He said: “This departure is not very respectful of the British people either because they voted for this in an election.

“They must understand what the consequences are for the Union.

“If they keep trying to impose on Northern Ireland things that Northern Ireland doesn’t want, that drives more people towards nationalism and away from support for the Union. And it just seems a bit puzzling.”

“Any modification of the protocol we can discuss,” Mr Varadkar added, but not the removal of it entirely.

He said a trusted trader system “is a possibility”, but added that there are “risks” to that proposal.

The Tanaiste said: “On the up side, it would allow more products going to Northern Ireland from Britain without any checks and I think that would help resolve some of the objections from the unionist community, but there is a risk, of course, of products going south. That’s something we’d have to bear in mind.”

Referencing chlorinated chicken from Thailand or beef from Brazil being imported to the UK, Mr Varadkar continued: “Is this something that the Ulster Farmers’ Union actually wants, is this something that the DUP actually wants, could this be a repeat of the Brexit moment where people in Northern Ireland who wanted Brexit maybe didn’t understand what the consequences were.”

On whether the EU would still stand by Ireland, he said: “The European Union works on solidarity, works on the basis of the rule of law.

“I don’t think that the European Union would ever try to pressure us to in some way bear the consequences of the bad behaviour of the British Government.

“Not because that’s out of a love for Ireland, as such, but that in itself would undermine the European Union.”

When asked about EU retaliation to the protocol legislation, Mr Varadkar said the UK Government has not taken any action yet, adding that the UK would have to “do something” for the EU to take retaliatory action.

