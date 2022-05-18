Care Inspectorate issues recommendations for placement improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Care Inspectorate issues recommendations for placement improvement

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 11:41 am
A series of recommendations have been made on improving the lives of children experiencing care in distance placements (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A series of recommendations have been made on improving the lives of children experiencing care in distance placements (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Recommendations to improve the lives of children experiencing care in distance placements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

A new report from the body found that a combination of inadequate planning, poor practice and limited resources is resulting in some children facing further trauma and negative outcomes.

Distance placements refer to any child who has been placed in a care setting outside of their home community, with the report giving emphasis to issues faced by children placed in Scotland from other parts of the UK.

Concerns over placements to inappropriate settings away from family, friends and familiar support networks are highlighted in the publication.

Children’s Toys Stock
The report found children often have no-one to advocate for them upon arrival at their placement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It found that children have arrived in placements after having been transported at night with no familiar adults and no indication of the destination.

Children are often unaware of their rights and have no-one to advocate for them upon arrival and, at times, host authorities were unaware of placements in the area until serious issues arose, the report found.

The Care Inspectorate has now issued recommendations for use by those within the organisation, care providers and the Scottish Government.

One such recommendation is that the transportation of children to and from care placements is child-centred, trauma-sensitive and adheres to legislation on human rights.

Scottish care providers will be required to notify the regulator when a young person from a different legal jurisdiction moves in and out of their placement, and should ensure before accepting any placements that the child has a named independent advocate and can access direct contact with parents, carers, siblings and friends.

The publication also draws attention to the legal duties of placing authorities, after evidence suggested some are not adhering to statutory guidance.

Edith MacIntosh, interim chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “This vital report shows much more must be done to protect children with the greatest needs in our society.

“We acknowledge lack of placements means difficult and pragmatic decisions must be taken. However, these should be made with awareness that placing children far from home may not only have a negative impact on outcomes but may also constitute a breach of duties under statutory regulations and children’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“While work has already begun to address concerns this report highlights, we hope the recommendations will be implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal