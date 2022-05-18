Care Inspectorate issues recommendations for placement improvement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Recommendations to improve the lives of children experiencing care in distance placements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

A new report from the body found that a combination of inadequate planning, poor practice and limited resources is resulting in some children facing further trauma and negative outcomes.

Distance placements refer to any child who has been placed in a care setting outside of their home community, with the report giving emphasis to issues faced by children placed in Scotland from other parts of the UK.

Concerns over placements to inappropriate settings away from family, friends and familiar support networks are highlighted in the publication.

The report found children often have no-one to advocate for them upon arrival at their placement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It found that children have arrived in placements after having been transported at night with no familiar adults and no indication of the destination.

Children are often unaware of their rights and have no-one to advocate for them upon arrival and, at times, host authorities were unaware of placements in the area until serious issues arose, the report found.

The Care Inspectorate has now issued recommendations for use by those within the organisation, care providers and the Scottish Government.

One such recommendation is that the transportation of children to and from care placements is child-centred, trauma-sensitive and adheres to legislation on human rights.

Scottish care providers will be required to notify the regulator when a young person from a different legal jurisdiction moves in and out of their placement, and should ensure before accepting any placements that the child has a named independent advocate and can access direct contact with parents, carers, siblings and friends.

The publication also draws attention to the legal duties of placing authorities, after evidence suggested some are not adhering to statutory guidance.

Edith MacIntosh, interim chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “This vital report shows much more must be done to protect children with the greatest needs in our society.

“We acknowledge lack of placements means difficult and pragmatic decisions must be taken. However, these should be made with awareness that placing children far from home may not only have a negative impact on outcomes but may also constitute a breach of duties under statutory regulations and children’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“While work has already begun to address concerns this report highlights, we hope the recommendations will be implemented as a matter of urgency.”