Statistics watchdog queries ‘transparency’ of Government’s academies document

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Statistics watchdog queries ‘transparency’ of Government’s academies document

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 12:46 pm
The Government has said it wants all schools to be in MATs by 2030 (PA)
The Government has said it wants all schools to be in MATs by 2030 (PA)

The statistics watchdog has written to the Government over the “transparency” of its document setting out plans for a full academisation by 2030.

Ed Humpherson, director general for regulation at the Office for Statistics Regulation, wrote to the Department for Education (DfE) on Wednesday to highlight “issues regarding the transparency, quality and replicability of the statistics” presented in the Government document presenting the case for academisation.

In April, Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), told an annual conference in Bournemouth that the Government’s case for academies “deliberately suppresses” information.

He said the Government’s “case for a fully trust-led system” – its document outlining the benefits of academisation – “deliberately suppresses… that the top 10% of MATs that the Government cites are the ones with the lowest number of children on pupil premium and the highest number of children in grammar schools”.

He described the document as “truly a statistics scandal”.

Mr Humpherson said that in the document – The case for a fully trust-led system – which was published alongside the schools White Paper in March, it was not always possible to identify the data that had been used to produce its analysis.

He added that “insufficient information” on the methodologies used to produce the paper’s statistics made it harder for readers to draw “reliable conclusions”.

“The limited transparency around the data sources and methods means that it is difficult for users to replicate the figures presented and to draw their own conclusions,” he said.

“The Department for Education should ensure that sufficient information is included in the document so that users are able to easily replicate the statistics.

“Given the high-profile nature of the White Paper that this evidence document supports, the Department for Education should ensure that users have access to key information to be able to understand the data and what this means for the conclusions that can be drawn from the data.”

Mr Humpherson added that he understood the DfE was planning to make changes to the evidence document as well as publishing additional information to “help inform the public debate”.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The Government claims that its plan to force all schools to join a multi-academy trust is evidence-led.

“However, after months of preparation the document it came up with was so flawed that the Office for Statistics Regulation have agreed with the NEU’s complaint that the report is misleading.

“This shows that there is no evidence that forcing all schools to join a multi-academy trust will improve schools. It is time for Nadhim Zahawi to withdraw his plan, which is now exposed as wholly ideological, and get back to what teachers and parents actually want the Government to focus on. The White Paper as it stands has nothing to say on the most urgent matters facing education.”

The Government has said it wants all schools to be in MATs by 2030. In March, the NEU said the Government had misreported information in the report through use of data from the top 10% of MATs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal