Senior Tory MP calls for ‘summer package to rescue the most vulnerable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Senior Tory MP calls for ‘summer package to rescue the most vulnerable’

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 4:46 pm
ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA UNLESS AGREED BY HOC PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE. MANDATORY CREDIT: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of House of Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin speaking during a debate in the House of Commons, London (PA)
ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR MANIPULATING. NO USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA UNLESS AGREED BY HOC PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE. MANDATORY CREDIT: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of House of Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin speaking during a debate in the House of Commons, London (PA)

A senior Conservative backbencher has called on the Government to bring forward a £13.5 billion ‘summer package’ of support, telling MPs: “We must all recognise the cost-of-living crisis – yes crisis.”

Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, urged the Treasury to “adapt” and “accept this new global energy and economic crisis also requires a very substantial policy response”.

Speaking during the Queen’s Speech Commons debate on achieving economic growth, he said: “A summer package to rescue the most vulnerable households is needed to avoid real financial distress and personal anguish and to support economic demand of the most vulnerable households, or we are creating possibly a worse recession than is already expected.”

He added: “Like after the unforeseen Covid crisis, the Treasury must adapt to this unexpected war in Europe and accept this new global energy and economic crisis also requires a very substantial policy response.”

Sir Bernard suggested the £20 uplift in Universal Credit “should immediately be restored”, adding: “The abolition of VAT on domestic fuel would abolish a regressive tax which actually hurts the poorest households the most, we can do this now we’re outside the EU.”

The Government, he said, should “abolish the green levies on energy bills and fund them from the Exchequer”, adding: “The Government should provide pensioners and poorer families with the confidence they can afford to stay warm.

“We should double the Warm Home Discount and treble the Winter Fuel Payment. This package would cost not £3 billion, but £13.5 billion from July in this current tax year, but that’s still less than the recent tax increases we’ve seen.”

He said: “Even before today’s shock rise in CPI to 9%, the Commons Library had given me striking projections for the effect of this on households. The full year of cost of just energy and food prices will rise by well over £1,000 per year for the lowest 20% of households by income. And by £1,500 per year for pensioner households.”

Sir Bernard also urged the Government to “consider relief for middle income households”, saying: “The lower 40% of households will feel severe stress from energy and food costs alone.”

He said: “I have watched governments and oppositions and I think we saw it today blindsided by their own commitment to outdated thinking and policies in the past.

“There is no excuse for another such episode and … the chief secretary (to the Treasury Simon Clarke) is right to sound cautious, but we can see what is coming and I am confident this Government will act as it must.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal