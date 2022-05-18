Students need summer support payment urgently, NUS Scotland says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Financial support for students during the summer is urgently needed to help with the cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Government has been told.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said the poorest students could fall into poverty if a summer support payment is not introduced imminently.

The Scottish Government pledged to review summer support for students in June 2021, however Mr Crilly said the review is unlikely to conclude this academic year.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly is calling for urgent support from the Scottish Government (NUS Scotland)

According to NUS Scotland research conducted earlier this year, 54% of students find it difficult to cope financially over the summer months.

The survey of more than 3,500 students also found that essential bills and the cost of living are particularly tough for students to manage, with 17% of respondents saying rent was difficult to pay, followed by food at 16% and utilities at 15%.

Mr Crilly said: “Many students across Scotland have now received their last student support of the year and face yet another long summer without any upfront financial support.

“Coupled with the rising cost of living, the poorest students will be hit hard unless the Scottish Government takes action.

“During the Scottish Parliament elections, the First Minister pledged to look at the introduction of summer grants but progress on the government’s summer support review has been painfully slow.

A majority of students struggle to manage finances during the summer, NUS data shows (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Our survey of over 3,500 student found that over half found coping financially during the summer difficult and 12% experienced homelessness since starting their studies – Scotland will continue to fail its students if we don’t address the support gap.

“The Scottish Government has shown that where there is a will they will find a way to provide cost-of-living support to households – they should do so now by issuing a student summer payment to ensure no student falls into poverty this summer.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand this is a tough time for many students. Since last June we have distributed more than £37 million in discretionary funds to colleges and universities to support students facing financial hardship throughout the year, including over the summer months.

“In February, Further and Higher Education Minister Jamie Hepburn wrote to College and University Principals asking them to continue to prioritise the allocation of these hardship funds to those students most in need, and to take account for the impact of the rising cost-of-living.

“We continue to work closely with NUS and stakeholders on reviewing the support available to students over the summer.”

Mr Crilly, however, said no new funds have been provided for students this year, and despite a clear need, discretionary funds remain underspent.