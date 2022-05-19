More than 50,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 50,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 10:55 am
A number of Ukrainian families stand on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street after they met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after arriving to the UK through the UK visa scheme (Victoria Jones/PA)
A number of Ukrainian families stand on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street after they met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after arriving to the UK through the UK visa scheme (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than 50,000 refugees have arrived in the UK under the Ukraine visa schemes, Government figures show.

Some 53,800 Ukrainian refugees had arrived under the family scheme and Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme as of Monday, the data shows.

Some 107,400 visas have been granted under both schemes, meaning just over half of those with visas granted have arrived.

It is the first time the number of arrivals has been greater than the number who have been granted visas but who have not travelled to the UK.

Of those who have arrived, 20,800 have come to the UK under the family scheme, and 33,000 people under the sponsorship scheme.

Overall, there have been around 128,100 applications for visas.

These include 43,700 applications under the family scheme, of which 38,700 visas have been granted, and 84,400 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 68,700 visas have been granted.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme in particular has faced widespread criticism over the length of time it has taken for refugees to receive visas and come to the UK.

The latest figures show that the number of people who have received visas under the scheme and are reaching the UK is growing, but more than half have still not reached the UK.

Charities have continued to call for visa rights to be waived for those fleeing Ukraine, with some criticising the schemes as “not fit for purpose”.

Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying near Ukraine so they can return home sooner, or have since changed their minds.

Minister for refugees Lord Harrington said: “Almost 54,000 Ukrainians have now arrived safely in the UK through our Ukraine schemes; we are doing all we can to support new arrivals into work and education so they can create a life here and I look forward to welcoming more families to the UK.

“Together, our uncapped Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine routes are amongst the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history, with over 107,000 visas issued in just over two months, showing the work we’ve done to speed up the process is working and improving daily.”

