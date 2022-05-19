Consultation launched on school uniform fees in bid to reduce costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation launched on school uniform fees in bid to reduce costs

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
The consultation closes on October 14 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on school uniform fees, with a view to reducing costs.

Parents, carers and pupils have been asked to submit their views in the exercise – which will run until October 14 as the Government looks to create national guidance on uniforms to reduce the financial burden.

The powersharing agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens following last year’s election included a commitment to putting the guidance in place.

Changes could include an increased use of generic items of clothing as part of uniforms.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “School uniform can promote a sense of identity, belonging and connectedness to school.

“However, the cost can be a significant burden for families, although there is no legal requirement to wear uniform.

School pupil in class
The Government said uniforms can create inequality in classrooms as well as a financial burden for families (PA)

“We have increased the school clothing grant to help families who need it most.

“Now we intend to go further by bringing forward national guidance aimed at reducing uniform costs. This could mean increasing the use of generic items of uniform.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to have their say on how this guidance should look.

“It is essential that the views of children and young people are heard as part of this consultation.”

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer said the guidance could also improve classroom equality, including “removing unnecessary rules around what each gender should wear, to ensuring appropriate options for religious clothing”.

He added: “School uniforms often place huge costs on families due to overly specific policies and too few suppliers, particularly at high school level.

“This new national guidance is an opportunity to let young people, parents and carers choose good value clothing which meets their school’s rules without needing to buy from expensive specialist retailers.”

