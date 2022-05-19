Proposed 2% pay rise for teachers rejected as ‘completely inadequate’ by unions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Proposed 2% pay rise for teachers rejected as ‘completely inadequate’ by unions

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 3:54 pm
A proposed 2% pay rise offer has been ‘summarily dismissed’ by teachers (PA)
A proposed 2% pay rise offer has been ‘summarily dismissed’ by teachers (PA)

Teachers have rejected the offer of a 2% pay rise, with union leaders insisting the proposed increase would represent a “massive pay cut” at a time when the cost of living is soaring.

Members of both the EIS and NASUWT teaching unions branded the rise inadequate – with the EIS warning it could ballot for industrial action if a “fair pay settlement” is not achieved.

The union told employers at the local government body Cosla they “must move more quickly, and far more positively, if industrial action is to be avoided”.

Confirmation that the deal has been rejected by the unions came a day after inflation across the UK increased to 9%.

Des Morris, the EIS salaries convener and chair of the teachers’ side of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), said the proposed 2% rise was “completely inadequate” and had been “summarily rejected by the teachers’ side”.

He said: “With inflation running at 9%, Cosla is effectively offering Scotland’s teachers a massive pay cut at a time when the cost of living is soaring.

“This is completely unacceptable, and the EIS expects Cosla to come back with a significantly improved offer before the next SNCT meeting on June 21.

“Scotland’s teachers deserve a fair pay increase, and they deserve it now.

“In previous negotiations, the employers have adopted delaying tactics by responding to pay claims at a glacial pace. Our members are simply not prepared to accept that any more.

“This pay increase should have been applied at the start of April but we have only just received their opening, totally inadequate, offer.

“The EIS is seeking settlement before the summer, but the employers must come back with a far better offer.”

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said: “Teachers are united in their message to the Scottish Government and Cosla that this pay offer is nowhere near substantial enough at a time when inflation is now running at 9%.

“We have made it clear to employers that they must come back with a significantly improved offer which recognises the increasing financial strain teachers are under and which values them for the vital work they do.”

Mike Corbett, the NASUWT national official for Scotland, added: “Teachers have now experienced years of effectively being paid less and less when the demands on them have grown and their own living costs have spiralled.

“This damaging and unfair cycle must end. We are seeking a programme of pay restoration which enables teachers to weather the cost-of-living crisis and which recognises the essential and highly skilled job they do.”

A Cosla spokesperson said:  “We are in active discussions with our trade union partners regarding their pay claim.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson stated: “We are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, the body that negotiates teachers’ pay and conditions of service. It is for local government, as the employer, to make any revised offer of pay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal