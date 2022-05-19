Legal protections for staff tips to be revived under proposed law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legal protections for staff tips to be revived under proposed law

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:37 pm
A member of staff carries a tray of food at Allerton Manor golf course in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Proposals to force restaurants and other businesses to hand over all tips to their staff will be revived by new legislation to be tabled in Parliament.

Conservative MP Dean Russell said he will make a fresh attempt to introduce his Tips Bill after he secured eighth spot in the ballot for backbenchers to propose their own laws.

It means Mr Russell is expected to secure time on one of the 13 Friday sittings in the Commons to move his private member’s bill, which will increase his chances of successfully steering it through Parliament.

After years of delays the Government confirmed last September that it was planning to outlaw businesses from withholding tips from staff.

But legislation did not emerge and the Queen’s Speech for the current parliamentary session contained no employment Bill, something Conservative former prime minister Theresa May said could have been used to protect tips for staff.

Knives and forks (Tim Goode/PA)

Mr Russell said he has received “positive feedback” from business minister Paul Scully since he floated his Tips Bill last July.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m going to be using the private members’ bill ballot to keep pushing a Tips Bill to make sure hospitality workers get the right to keep tips and gratuities given to them by customers.”

The MP for Watford added: “With challenges around cost of living, tips are going to have an even greater impact for hospitality workers.

“Tips should never replace a good salary, people should be paid well, but tips are an important part of hospitality workers’ income over and above salaries.

“It’s about making sure they can keep that, especially in the current climate.”

His Bill would prohibit employers from retaining tips intended for staff and also enable arrangements to be made about how tips are divided between staff.

