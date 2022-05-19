Mesh implant surgery compensation scheme to open for applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mesh implant surgery compensation scheme to open for applications

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:58 pm
Mesh implants have not been used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland since 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)
Women who have had to pay for surgery to remove mesh implants will be able to apply for compensation from next month.

The Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme will allow women who paid for private surgery – which costs between £16,000 and £23,000 – to claim the money back, with applications opening on June 6.

To be eligible for the dedicated fund, arrangements for treatment must be made by June 3.

After this date, patients seeking treatment by the NHS will be seen through the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Arrangements for future mesh removal surgery in independent hospitals is progressing, and an agreement is in place for Spire Health Care in Bristol to accept referrals.

The Scottish Government said “positive discussions” are continuing with Dr Dionysios Veronikis, a specialist in the removal of transvaginal mesh implants based in Missouri, United States.

Mesh implants have not been used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland since 2018, when ministers put a moratorium in place after women who had undergone the procedure complained of painful and debilitating complications.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The opening of the scheme is a significant milestone enabling women to claim back the money they felt they had to use to get their treatment.

“The cut-off date will give sufficient time for anyone who is currently in the process of finalising arrangements to do so before it opens.

“Women who require mesh removal surgery are now also able to ask to be referred to a specialist NHS centre in England or to an independent provider.

“These options are being offered in conjunction with the service already provided in NHS Scotland and all options will be provided free of charge to the patient.

“I encourage anyone who wishes referral to one of these services to make their wishes known to their clinical team, if they have not already done so.”

The existing Mesh Fund, set up by the Scottish Government, will close to applications on May 31.

Anyone who is eligible to apply and has previously received a payment from the Mesh Fund will not be excluded from applying for reimbursement under the scheme, and any previous payments will not be deducted.

