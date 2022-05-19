‘Middle-class coke heads’ who take drugs at football matches face five-year ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Middle-class coke heads’ who take drugs at football matches face five-year ban

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 3:35 pm
Minister for Crime and Policing, Kit Malthouse meets police officers in Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Middle-class coke heads” could face five-year football bans if convicted of selling or taking class A drugs at matches.

Anyone convicted could also be ordered to surrender their passports when their team is playing abroad, the Government said.

The rules, announced by policing minister Kit Malthouse at a drugs summit on Thursday, are part of a bid to tackle a rise in violence and disorder at matches.

Boris Johnson said the drug habits of recreational cocaine users are driving crime across the UK.

The Prime Minister said: “Middle-class coke heads should stop kidding themselves, their habit is feeding a war on our streets driving misery and crime across our country and beyond.

“That’s why we are stepping up our efforts to make sure those who break the law face the full consequences – because taking illegal drugs is never a victimless crime.”

The move is backed by the National Police Chiefs’ Council amid concerns that drug abuse is fuelling the rise in violence and disorder at matches.

Mr Malthouse said some football games have seen “ugly violence” that has “shocked all the leagues”, adding: “More and more the police are finding class A drugs at the heart of that disorder and so we must act.

“The football family wants every ground to be a safe space for fans, especially children, and so do we.

“Football banning orders have been a game-changer in rooting out racism and violence at football, and now we want them to do the same for drug-related disorder”, he said.

“The Government is determined to drive down drug use and bring home to all who take them that drugs bring consequences.”

Asked by the PA news agency at the event in central London if forces will have the resources needed to adopt the bans and police matches properly, Mr Malthouse said: “Oh yes they do. The police asked for this.

“Mark Roberts, the chief constable of Cheshire, he specifically came with the football authorities and asked for this … because they’ve seen this rise in violence which the police have had to deal with and they believe that class A drugs are fuelling it. They asked for this addition to football banning laws.”

At the same time Mr Malthouse also announced £5million of investment to allow more drug testing on arrest.

