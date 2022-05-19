Minister seeks UK Government approval for drug testing pilot scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister seeks UK Government approval for drug testing pilot scheme

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 3:50 pm
The Scottish Government is seeking to take action to stem drug deaths (PA)
The Scottish Government is seeking to take action to stem drug deaths (PA)

Scotland’s drugs minister has urged the UK Government to “look favourably” on proposals to pilot a testing scheme in three cities.

Angela Constance spoke to UK policing minister Kit Malthouse during a meeting in London to discuss action to tackle the drug deaths crisis.

The most recent annual statistics show 1,339 Scots died from drugs in 2020, with the Scottish Government launching a “national mission” to fix the problem.

Ms Constance pointed to a pilot scheme being proposed that would allow for drugs to be tested by users to check potency and ensure they are free from harmful substances.

However, a Home Office licence would be required for the Stirling University-led pilot to be launched in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Angela Constance
Angela Constance met with the UK policing minister in London on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Constance said in a statement after the meeting on Thursday: “The forthcoming applications by health boards for drug checking facilities in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow were also discussed.

“We are hopeful the Home Office will look favourably on these as they will enable people who use drugs to ensure what they are taking is safe and will also mean services on the ground can react more swiftly to any emerging trends in terms of drug use.”

The minister also said she reiterated her willingness to seek to open a safe consumption facility in Scotland without UK Government approval if it is legal to do so.

Such facilities would allow people struggling with addiction to take drugs in a safe environment, supervised by medical professionals, to cut down on overdose risks.

Ms Constance said: “I reiterated that in Scotland we continue to take a public health and evidence-led approach and stressed that while the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 is reserved to the UK Government, we are continuing to work with partners, including Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland, to examine how a safer drug consumption facility could operate and be policed within the existing legal framework.

“The reality is, Scotland is in the midst of a public health emergency and that needs a public health response and we call again on the UK Government to either reform the Misuse of Drugs Act or devolve it.”

