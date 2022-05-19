Campaigners angry at Government over access to promised funding for MND research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners angry at Government over access to promised funding for MND research

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 4:31 pm
Former rugby league player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, and has since become a leading campaigner on the issue (PA)
Campaigners have expressed “anger” with the Government that “red tape” is making it too difficult to access promised funding for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

They are calling for “urgent action” to speed up access to the funds.

Last November, Boris Johnson committed to providing £50 million to help find new therapies – and eventually a cure – for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

Labour MP Judith Cummins

Labour MP Judith Cummins, who chairs the all-party parliamentary Rugby League group (APPRLG), has written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to raise concerns.

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, and has since become a leading campaigner on the issue.

“This hard work of Rob and other campaigners led to the announcement of a £50 million investment, but there are now serious concerns regarding delays to this funding,” Ms Cummins told the Commons.

In her letter to the Health Secretary, she said the cross-party group of MPs “would like to take this opportunity to raise concern at the significant red tape and bureaucracy which is stopping people who have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease from accessing the crucial Government funding that has been allocated to assist those suffering with this terrible disease”.

She added: “It is important that Rob’s hard work is not lost.”

“The decision to allocate the sum of £50 million to MND research has served to offer hope for those suffering with MND across the country but there are now serious concerns amongst those eligible for funding in relation to the Government’s reluctance to cut red tape and allow easier access to the funds,” Ms Cummins said.

The MP goes on the describe how “various neurologists” involved in MND research have written a joint letter to a Government minister to “express their concerns at the delays to funding access”, claiming they have “expressed frustration at having to spend three months filling out forms” for “small chunks of the funding”.

She added: “Rob Burrow has been vocal recently in expressing his own concerns in respect of how difficult it is for those suffering with MND to gain access to the government fund.

“Rightly and justifiably so, the issue of how difficult it is to access the government fund has drawn anger from the Rugby League community. These concerns are echoed by the APPRLG.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have invested millions of pounds on research – which led to major advances in how the disease is understood – and remain committed to spending at least another £50 million to help find a cure.

“Research funding is available now and researchers can apply to the National Institute for Health and Care Research and UK Research and Innovation.

“We will support the motor neurone disease research community in making these applications and fully understand how important it is for funding to be allocated as soon as possible so even more progress can be made.”

