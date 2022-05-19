Make Ukraine homes scheme permanent, says refugee minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Make Ukraine homes scheme permanent, says refugee minister

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:07 pm
A Ukrainian refugee stands on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Ukrainian refugee stands on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Homes for Ukraine scheme could become a model for dealing with future refugee crises, the minister in charge has said, but frustrations remain on the Ukrainian side.

Lord Harrington, who was drafted in to run the refugee scheme in March 2022, told an audience in Westminster on Thursday: “My vision is for this system to be a permanent part of Government, so that when refugee crises happen – and unfortunately they do all the time – we have a machinery.

He added: “We’ve got lots of goodwill, we’ve got this machinery of Government in place – it’s not perfect but it’s improving day by day – and I hope it will become a permanent part of how this country deals with refugees.”

Some 53,800 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in the UK under visa schemes, including Homes for Ukraine, which amounts to just over half the number of visas granted.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been criticised for the length of time it has taken for the refugees to reach the UK and the fact that some Ukrainians have reportedly been made homeless after falling out with their hosts.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, called for the visa system to be scrapped (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At Thursday’s event, hosted by centre-right think tank Onward, Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko also expressed frustration with the visa process and called for the introduction of visa-free travel for Ukrainians.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the event, Mr Prystaiko said some Ukrainians had “lost patience” with waiting for a visa and could not understand why the process took so long when EU nations required no visas, seeing the policy as “a bit artificial”.

He said: “You don’t even see the status of what is happening to you in the months. You’re losing patience because you’re being bombarded and the sirens are sounding.”

Mr Prystaiko added that even his own family had had to wait more than a month for a UK visa after fleeing to Slovakia, but were still in a much more “fortunate” position than some others.

He also called for a “hybrid approach” that would allow some Ukrainians to be accommodated in hotels if they were made homeless by their British hosts, describing the problem as “a big, big deal”.

Lord Harrington said the Prime Minister had insisted on a visa scheme for reasons of security in order to prevent paedophiles smuggling children into the country.

But he added that the process had been streamlined and said the Government was working on a solution to rehouse the “very few cases” who had been made homeless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal