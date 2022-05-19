People to be able to make a lasting power of attorney completely online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

People to be able to make a lasting power of attorney completely online

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:55 pm
People will be able to make a lasting power of attorney completely online for the first time under Government plans (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People will be able to make a lasting power of attorney completely online for the first time under Government plans (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People will be able to make a lasting power of attorney (LPA) completely online for the first time under Government plans.

The reforms, which will apply to England and Wales, will modernise the LPA process and make it easier to access, the Government said.

LPAs are legal documents that allow people to appoint one or more others, known as attorneys, to help them make decisions about their welfare, money, or property on their behalf in future if this is needed.

Someone must be aged 18 or over and have the ability to make their own decisions when they make their LPA.

The proposals to enable people to make LPAs completely online will bring them into line with other government services such as applying for a divorce.

The current paper-based system will continue to operate, so people can use it if they want to.

The service is operated by the Office of the Public Guardian and currently handles more than 19 million pieces of paper annually.

The Government has also committed to looking further into how the new digital system could improve the witnessing process and make it simpler.

The reforms will bolster safeguards to protect vulnerable people from abuse or fraud, the Government said.

The plans include new identification checks which would require official documents or information such as a driving licence, passport or government gateway account as part of a strengthened verification process, it added.

The number of registered LPAs has increased drastically in recent years to more than six million, but the process of making one retains many paper-based features that are more than 30 years old.

The announcement follows a Government consultation which sought views on modernising the system.

The proposals have been developed following engagement with Age UK, the Law Society and the National Mental Capacity Forum.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said: “A lasting power of attorney provides comfort and reassurance to millions of people that decisions will be made in their best interests should they lose capacity.

“Our reforms will make the system easier to access, simpler and even more secure from fraud. This forms part of our plans to harness technology across government and provide better services to the public.”

Stuart Howard, Interim Public Guardian for England and Wales, said: “Lasting powers of attorney are vital in helping people plan for the future and stay in control of their decisions.

“These reforms will enable us to modernise the process – ensuring our service is fit for the future, safe and simple to use, and can be accessed online.”

Shaun Moore, financial planning expert at wealth managers Quilter said a revamp of the power of attorney system is “long overdue”.

He continued: “An LPA can only be created while you have mental capacity – once you’ve lost capacity it is too late.

“While the conversation with family members can be hard and the process time-consuming, it must be put to the top of the to-do list or risk losing this vital avenue of protection.

“For those considering registering an LPA, it is vital to do so sooner rather than later to ensure it is in place should the worst happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal