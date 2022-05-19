Government to work with NHS boards on autumn Covid booster campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has pledged to “work closely” with health boards in the planning of a further Covid vaccine booster campaign.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf made the comments after interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended further boosters be given to some groups in the autumn.

It is recommending care home residents and staff, frontline care workers, those aged 65 and over and adults aged between 16 and 64 who are clinically vulnerable should be given another dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

While some at-risks groups are currently being offered their fourth dose of vaccine, Mr Yousaf said: “These additional booster doses improve your level of protection significantly and are the best way to protect your health and those around you. ”

Humza Yousaf stressed the importance of vaccination amid the ongoing Covid pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Health Secretary said ministers welcomed “the interim advice from the JCVI that, in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious illness, Covid-19 booster vaccines should be offered to certain priority groups from this autumn”.

He stated: “Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset.

“We will work closely with NHS boards to plan for this booster campaign in line with this interim advice and we stand ready to act on any further advice on offering boosters to additional groups in the future.”

He continued: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”