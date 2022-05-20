Supermarkets push forward with curbs on unhealthy food despite Government delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supermarkets push forward with curbs on unhealthy food despite Government delays

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 12:55 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 1:51 pm
Chef Jamie Oliver takes part in the What An Eton Mess demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for Boris Johnson to reconsider his U-turn on the Government’s anti-obesity strategy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tesco and Sainsbury’s have committed to the original Government deadlines to change how unhealthy foods are promoted in their stores, despite legislation being pushed back by a year.

Tesco said it will remove multi-buy promotions food which are high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS products) by the end of October.

Changes to these promotions, such as buy-one-get-one-free, were due to go ahead this year but are now expected to be pushed back to October 2023.

A ban on TV adverts for HFSS food and drink before a 9pm watershed has also been put on hold for 12 months.

Tesco chief customers officer Alessandra Bellini said: “At Tesco, we passionately believe that healthier food should be more accessible to everyone, no matter your budget – and today’s announcement is a key step towards that.

“With more than eight in 10n people reporting a rise in their cost of living, value is the number one factor that drives choice in our stores.

“We will always make sure our products are competitively priced, but we can’t stop there.

“Obesity levels are rising among adults and children and the health of our nation must also be at the top of our agenda.”

Anti-obesity strategy demonstration
Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s said it has already axed multibuy offers after changing its promotion strategy six years ago.

It stressed that it will continue to push forward with curbs on unhealthy products despite changes to the Government’s original proposals.

We know our customers in communities across the country are a facing a cost-of-living crisis and want to continue to provide healthy, nutritious food for their families,” Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, said.

“Sainsbury’s is dedicated to making healthy choices more affordable and over the last year nearly 60% of our promotions were on healthier or ‘better for you’ choices.

“We are committed to continuing to follow the Government’s original HFSS promotional timelines and call on the rest of the industry to do the same.”

