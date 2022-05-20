Derek Mackay asked to give evidence to MSPs in ferries probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Derek Mackay asked to give evidence to MSPs in ferries probe

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 3:08 pm
Derek Mackay will be asked to give evidence into the ferries contract (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay will be asked to give evidence into the ferries contract (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former transport minister Derek Mackay has been asked to provide written evidence on his involvement in the ferries fiasco.

Mr Mackay held the transport brief at the time the contract was approved for Ferguson Marine to build two ferries.

He resigned from the Cabinet in 2020 after it emerged he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old school boy, and he stepped down as an MSP at the end of the parliamentary term in 2021.

The ferries issue has created a political storm in recent weeks as the promised vessels are set to be delivered five years late, having originally been due for completion in 2018.

Glen Sannox
The two vessels are much-delayed and over budget (PA)

They are also running two-and-a-half times over budget, with the bill now expected to total £240 million.

The Scottish Government says a key document shows Mr Mackay was the minister who signed off on the ferries contract offer in 2015.

The Government had received a backlash over transparency after it was revealed the document in question was “missing”, though current transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced last week that it had been found and said it outlined the key decision-making information.

The Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee is set to probe the issue from next week and has called on Scottish Government and Transport Scotland officials to provide evidence.

Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “Previously we agreed to take evidence from relevant accountable officers who were in post when key decision were made on vessels 801 and 802.

“At next week’s meeting, we’ll hear from Scottish Government and Transport Scotland officials.

“Yesterday, the committee agreed to invite the current chief executive, Kevin Hobbs, and former chair of Caledonia Maritime Assets Limited, Erik Ostergaard, as well as the former director and former chief executive officer of Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited, Jim McColl and Gerry Marshall, to attend future evidence sessions.

“We also agreed to write to the former chief executive of Transport Scotland, David Middleton, the former director-general for enterprise, environment and innovation, Scottish Government, Graeme Dickson, and the former minister for transport and islands, Derek Mackay, who will be asked to provide written evidence in response to our questions.

“Once we have received and considered this evidence, we will decide our next steps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal