Boris Johnson says it is ‘magnifique’ father Stanley has French citizenship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson says it is ‘magnifique’ father Stanley has French citizenship

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 5:49 pm
Stanley Johnson voted Remain in the EU referendum (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stanley Johnson voted Remain in the EU referendum (Jane Barlow/PA)

Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson has said he is “absolutely delighted” to retain a tie with the European Union after Brexit by acquiring French citizenship.

The former member of the European Parliament (MEP) said on Friday that son Boris Johnson responded to the news with one word: “Magnifique.”

France’s justice ministry confirmed Stanley Johnson, whose mother was French, secured the dual nationality on Wednesday, after he applied in November 2021.

“This decision only regards Mr Stanley Johnson and does not extend to his descendants,” a statement said.

Mr Johnson, who is 81 and was born in Cornwall, voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, unlike his son who was a figurehead for Vote Leave and ultimately led Britain out of the bloc at the end of 2020.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Stanley Johnson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and have no idea at what level this decision was taken but I do think it was a very imaginative thing to do at this moment, at a time when relations with France and the EU are not necessarily the best. I think it’s very nice for arms to be stretched out one way or another.

“I got a one word reply from Boris, which said, ‘Magnifique’.”

Stanley Johnson said the “most significant reason was really sentimental”, with his mother Irene Williams having been born in Versailles.

But, secondarily, he added: “It was a little gesture of saying that although the UK may have left the EU we haven’t actually left Europe.

“It’s a tiny gesture on my part that I certainly don’t regard ourselves as being cast aside from Europe and I would say realistically as we look ahead and try to solve these trade issues, the only way we’re going to solve them is to retain a degree of commonality in our two systems.“

Asked how it is to be a citizen of the EU once again, he replied “Pourquoi pas? J’en suis tres fier”, or “why not, I’m very proud of it”.

Stanley Johnson was one of the first civil servants from the UK to work in Brussels after the UK joined the bloc in 1973.

He joked: “Maybe I could stand for the European Parliament again for a French constituency.”

No 10 declined to discuss Mr Johnson’s new citizenship, saying it is “a personal matter for the Prime Minister’s father”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal