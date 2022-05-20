Douglas Ross announces changes to Scottish Conservative team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Douglas Ross announces changes to Scottish Conservative team

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:02 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has made changes to his team (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has made changes to his team (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced changes to his team at Holyrood.

The party’s new deputy leader, Meghan Gallacher, is set to begin maternity leave, with Rachael Hamilton joining the Equalities Committee and taking on the Gender Recognition Act spokesperson brief in her absence.

Alexander Burnett has been appointed to the party’s deputy chief whip position, and will retain his position as vice-chair.

Alexander Stewart will take on the role of spokesman for just transition, employment and fair work alongside his current responsibility as older people spokesman, while Sue Webber, subject to parliamentary approval, will become convener of the Education Committee in place of Stephen Kerr.

Meanwhile, Tess White, who is stepping down as a whip alongside Edward Mountain, will join Dr Sandesh Gulhane’s team as spokeswoman for public health, women’s health and sport.

Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted to announce these new appointments, and would like to put on record my thanks to all those who are stepping down, stepping up or switching roles.

“In addition, I’d like to wish Meghan Gallacher a happy, healthy – and hopefully not too sleep-deprived – spell of maternity leave.

“I’m fortunate to have a formidable team of shadow ministers who will continue to hold this tired and incompetent SNP Government to account.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal