Douglas Ross announces changes to Scottish Conservative team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced changes to his team at Holyrood.

The party’s new deputy leader, Meghan Gallacher, is set to begin maternity leave, with Rachael Hamilton joining the Equalities Committee and taking on the Gender Recognition Act spokesperson brief in her absence.

Alexander Burnett has been appointed to the party’s deputy chief whip position, and will retain his position as vice-chair.

Alexander Stewart will take on the role of spokesman for just transition, employment and fair work alongside his current responsibility as older people spokesman, while Sue Webber, subject to parliamentary approval, will become convener of the Education Committee in place of Stephen Kerr.

Meanwhile, Tess White, who is stepping down as a whip alongside Edward Mountain, will join Dr Sandesh Gulhane’s team as spokeswoman for public health, women’s health and sport.

Mr Ross said: “I’m delighted to announce these new appointments, and would like to put on record my thanks to all those who are stepping down, stepping up or switching roles.

“In addition, I’d like to wish Meghan Gallacher a happy, healthy – and hopefully not too sleep-deprived – spell of maternity leave.

“I’m fortunate to have a formidable team of shadow ministers who will continue to hold this tired and incompetent SNP Government to account.”