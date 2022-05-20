Google new teachers to improve safeguarding, says Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Google new teachers to improve safeguarding, says Government

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:30 pm
Schools should do online searches on candidates, the Government said (PA)
Schools should use their “professional curiosity” when recruiting new teachers and staff members and use search engines as “another tool” to find out whether candidates are suitable, the Government has said.

In a response to a consultation on safeguarding in schools, the Government said this would boost procedures in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

It said that “on the back of the tragic murder of Sarah Everard” as well as an “increasing prevalence of online issues” in cases where teachers were banned by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), the Government wanted to see whether schools agreed they should carry out “online due diligence checks” on shortlisted candidates.

The Government said that schools’ responses showed there were many schools and colleges that already carried out online searches as part of safer recruitment processes “and have done so for some time”.

It added that some schools felt this was “an invasion of privacy and felt uncomfortable with doing searches of social media”.

“However, this practice is about checking for information that could build a picture which
along with other information will help schools and colleges make a judgment on an individual’s suitability,” the Government said.

It added that while the reference to social media had been removed, schools should “use their professional curiosity and use a search engine as another tool which provides more information about the suitability of an individual to work with children”, and that recruiters should use their professional judgment about any information that came to light.

A number of recent cases where teachers have been banned were because of predatory behaviour on social media.

In January, a school rugby coach at a school in Wales was banned from teaching after a fitness to practise panel found he asked girls as young as 13 years old for “nude pictures” on apps such as Instagram and Snapchat.

And in 2018, a supply teacher who referred to his pupils as “c****” and posted “racist” pictures on Facebook was banned from the profession for life by the TRA.

