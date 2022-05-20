‘No pacts’ with Labour to beat Tories in upcoming by-elections, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No pacts’ with Labour to beat Tories in upcoming by-elections, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:55 pm
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Lib Dem leader has insisted there are “no pacts” with Labour to defeat the Tories in two upcoming by-elections to replace MPs who resigned in disgrace.

The Conservative Party officially triggered the contests for the vacant seats in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and Tiverton and Honiton, Devon, on Tuesday.

The Wakefield election follows the resignation of ex-Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan after his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.

Neil Parish, also a former Tory MP, quit his Tiverton and Honiton seat after he admitted watching pornography in Parliament.

Asked if any arrangements had been made with Labour to help secure either contest, Sir Ed Davey told the PA news agency: “There are no pacts or no deals now or in future.”

It comes after the Lib Dems’ deputy leader would not rule out a pact with Sir Keir Starmer’s party to defeat the Conservatives.

Launching his party’s campaign in Tiverton and Honiton, Sir Ed told PA: “The reality is everyone knows Liberal Democrats are the challengers here.

“We have a great legacy in the West Country. We’ve just won control of Somerset Council from the Conservatives.

“So, we are the challengers to the Conservatives. It’s going to be tough here, I’m (under) no illusion we have to work hard, we’re not going to take local people for granted like the Conservatives.”

Daisy Cooper previously said the Lib Dems had “no interest in doing a coalition with this Conservative Government at all”, adding that “one way or another we would like to play a role in ousting” them.

Asked on May 8 if her party was not ruling out a coalition with Labour, she told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The Liberal Democrats have said that we want to win as many seats as possible off the Conservatives at the next general election and, one way or another, we would like to play a role in ousting this Conservative Government.

“It is far too soon – what that might look like, how that might work, but we would want to play a role in ousting this Conservative Government, that’s our number one priority.”

The Lib Dems announced on Friday that their candidate in Tiverton and Honiton will be former army major, Richard Foord.

