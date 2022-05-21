Dorries’ claim that Channel 4 reality show used paid actors ‘unfounded’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dorries’ claim that Channel 4 reality show used paid actors ‘unfounded’

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 12:40 pm
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of The work of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (House of Commons/PA)
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of The work of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (House of Commons/PA)

The production company behind the Channel 4 documentary show Tower Block Of Commons has said Nadine Dorries’ claim that the programme used paid actors is “unfounded”.

Appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Thursday, the Culture Secretary accused the 2010 reality show, on which she appeared as one of the MPs who went to live in deprived communities, of allegedly hiring actors to play real people.

Ms Dorries was being questioned at the committee session about the Government’s decision to sell off Channel 4 after it recently announced plans to press ahead with its privatisation.

In the reality show, Ms Dorries was sent to briefly live in South Acton estate in west London to see how the other half live.

Channel 4 facing Ofcom probe
The Government recently announced plans to press ahead with its privatisation of Channel 4 (Philip Toscano/PA)

She told the committee on Thursday that after featuring on the Channel 4 show she “discovered later they were actually actors”.

Ms Dorries added: “The parents of the boys in that programme actually came here to have lunch with me and contacted me to tell me, actually, they were in acting school and that they weren’t really living in a flat, and they weren’t real, they were actually actors.

“And there’s a pharmacist or somebody that I went to see who prepared food, she was also a paid actress as well.”

Love Productions, the production company behind the programme, said it believes her claims to be “unfounded” but that it takes “the allegations seriously” and will “investigate thoroughly”.

A spokesperson for the firm, which also creates The Great British Bake Off, said: “Love Productions does not use actors to impersonate contributors in any of its documentary or constructed factual series.

“Nadine Dorries took part in the making of Tower Block Of Commons for Channel 4 alongside other genuine contributors, and we are confident that her claims are unfounded.

“Nevertheless, we take the allegations seriously and will investigate thoroughly.

“We also await Nadine Dorries’ reply to Channel 4’s request for evidence to back up her comments.”

Channel 4 has been publicly owned since its creation in 1982 by the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher, and is entirely funded by advertising.

Ms Dorries told the committee that she “can’t see a scenario” in which a privately-owned Channel 4 would become partly or wholly subscription based.

She said: “As a public service broadcaster, that is not on the table, that is just not on the cards at all. I can’t see a scenario in which that would happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal