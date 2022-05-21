Football as healing force for bereaved Grenfell families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football as healing force for bereaved Grenfell families

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 7:18 pm
Players warm up for the Latimer Veterans Friendly at the Grenfell Memorial Cup (James Manning/PA)
Football has been a powerful healing force for families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, players at a memorial tournament said.

Queens Park Rangers are hosting the Grenfell Memorial Cup at their Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherds Bush, west London, to remember the 72 victims of the blaze.

Celebrities including rapper AJ Tracey, Bafta-winning TV personality and rapper Big Zuu and comedian Mo Gilligan are among those playing, organisers said.

Co-organiser Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman died in the fire, told the PA news agency that events like the tournament help grieving families to keep “fighting for justice” –  despite feeling like nothing has changed for them in almost five years.

Mr Mussilhy, who is part of campaign group Grenfell United, said families still do not have closure because no one has been held accountable for the tragedy.

Grenfell AFC player Caleb Backer (right), shoots during a match against South London FC
He told PA: “Football has always been a massive part of our community.

“For me personally, I grew up playing football in the area; I still play football in the area.

“Football is such a huge part of where we live and our lives, and it’s just incredible to be able to bring it together over something so horrific (and) to be able to celebrate the lives rather than mourning them all the time.

“When you come here and you’re on the pitch with your teammates, for those 90 minutes everything else doesn’t matter – just the bonding and the unity that you have with your teammates on the pitch and it’s just such a magical feeling.”

Grenfell AFC player Ivan Costa during a match against South London FC
Mr Mussilhy, a lifelong QPR fan, said playing at the Championship side’s stadium is a “dream come true”

Speaking about his uncle, he said: “I fell in love with football because of him, so to be here today and to celebrate him, it’s quite special.

“The last five years have been horrific and we’ve had no changes, no arrests and no accountability.

“We are still campaigning. We are still fighting for justice. We will do everything that we can to make sure that some positivity comes out of the death of our families.

“But unfortunately it feels like we’re not close to where we want to be.

“So it’s days like these that help us keep going; having the community and everyone behind you gives you the motivation to continue to fight for justice.”

Karin Mussilhy, co-organiser and member of Grenfell United, talks to the media
Co-organiser of the tournament and a Grenfell Tower resident who survived the fire, Paul Menacer, 28, said football has helped him recover from the trauma.

He told PA: “(The Memorial Cup) is very, very important to me on a personal level because QPR were very supportive in the community for the past four-and-a-half years.

“My mental health is quite bad so just to forget about those problems for a few hours, I find it’s a really big stress reliever for me.

“Nothing has changed, we still want justice for the 72 people who passed away, there’s questions that need to be answered and I hope that through the inquiry people are held accountable.”

Grenfell AFC player Caleb French moves past a player during a match against Westbourne FC
Meanwhile, Big Zuu described being part of the tournament as “more important” to him than winning two Baftas earlier this month.

Speaking with PA ahead of his game, Big Zuu, who lives locally, said he knew Grenfell Tower residents and wanted to show that people had not forgotten them.

When asked how marking the community event felt after winning two Baftas weeks before, he said: “Today is more important.

“The Baftas – it’s lovely to get an accolade like that.

“But caring about your local community is way more important.”

He added: “To see the community come out and to have QPR give us the place is so important to show that the love is still there, that we haven’t forgotten.

“Grenfell is still in our hearts.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
A series of five matches began at 10am, with friendly face-offs between players from Grenfell Athletic FC women’s team against workers from mental health groups, and a youth tournament.

Grenfell Athletic FC, which formed after the fire to support bereaved families, are playing local teams throughout the afternoon.

The finale at 5.25pm will be a 72-minute game between a team of bereaved and survivors against “Blue Lights” – key workers from the emergency services including London Fire Brigade.

