Grenfell Memorial Cup ‘more important’ than winning Baftas – Big Zuu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Grenfell Memorial Cup ‘more important’ than winning Baftas – Big Zuu

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 4:40 pm
AFC South London player Theo Cox (left), tackles during a match against Westbourne United at the Grenfell Memorial Cup (James Manning/PA)
AFC South London player Theo Cox (left), tackles during a match against Westbourne United at the Grenfell Memorial Cup (James Manning/PA)

Television personality and rapper Big Zuu has described playing at the Grenfell Memorial Cup as “more important” to him than winning Baftas.

Big Zuu – whose real name is Zuhair Hassan – joined bereaved relatives and survivors at the community tournament ahead of the five-year anniversary of the fire on Saturday at Queens Park Rangers’ stadium.

The 26-year-old, famous for his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats, played on the “special guests” team comprised of influencers, while fellow rapper AJ Tracey supported from a box seat.

Speaking to PA ahead of his game, Big Zuu, who lives locally, said he knew Grenfell Tower residents and wanted to show that people had not forgotten them.

When asked how marking the community event felt after winning two Baftas weeks before, he said: “Today is more important.

“The Baftas – it’s lovely to get an accolade like that.

“But caring about your local community is way more important.”

He added: “It means a lot, it’s important for the community to remember what happened at Grenfell.

“I’ve been involved from the beginning so we’ve got to show that we haven’t forgotten.”

He added: “It’s easy to be involved at the start and it’s even easier to forget – it’s almost five years now.

“So to see the community come out and to have QPR give us the place is so important to show that the love is still there, that we haven’t forgotten.

“Grenfell is still in our hearts.”

A series of five matches began at 10am at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, comprising friendly face-offs between players from Grenfell Athletic FC women’s team against workers from mental health groups, and a youth tournament.

The finale at 5.25pm will be a 72-minute game between a team of bereaved and survivors against “Blue Lights” – key workers from the emergency services including London Fire Brigade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal