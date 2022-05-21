Johnson congratulates Australian prime minister-elect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson congratulates Australian prime minister-elect

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 6:12 pm
Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese (AP)
Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese (AP)

Boris Johnson has congratulated the Australian prime minister-elect, pointing to the UK’s post-Brexit trade agreement with the country and remarking “the only distance between us is geographical”.

The UK Prime Minister issued a statement hailing Britain and Australia’s “long history” and “bright future” as Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labour Party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power.

Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he acted quickly to concede after Saturday’s polling day, despite millions of votes yet to be counted, as an Australian prime minister must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US, Japanese and Indian leaders.

He said: “I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward.

“And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country.”

Australia Politics
Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese, right, celebrates with a Labour senator (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The Australian Labour Party has promised more financial support and strong social safety mechanisms as the country faces eye-watering inflation levels.

It also intends to boost minimum wages and tackle climate change with a more ambitious 43% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Johnson said in a statement: “Congratulations to Anthony Albanese on your election as prime minister of Australia.

“Our countries have a long history and a bright future together. As thriving like-minded democracies we work every day to make the world a better, safer, greener and more prosperous place.”

He insisted the “only distance between us is geographical”, pointing to the trade deal struck by the UK and Australia at the end of last year, and the trilateral defence partnership between the two countries and the US, known by its acronym Aukus.

“As we reap the rewards of our comprehensive free trade agreement, the Aukus partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people, we do so knowing that the only distance between us is geographical,” he said.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Albanese in the weeks, months and years ahead as, together, we tackle shared challenges and demonstrate the importance of our shared values.”

Delivering his election victory speech, Mr Albanese said: “It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia’s prime minister.

“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me.

“And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also congratulated Mr Albanese on his election victory.

“As freedom-loving democracies we will continue to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific, boosting our trade and deepening our security ties through Aukus,” she tweeted.

