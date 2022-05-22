Nadhim Zahawi: Department for Education could suffer job cuts of 40%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadhim Zahawi: Department for Education could suffer job cuts of 40%

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 10:26 am
Unions have criticised Boris Johnson’s plan to cut 90,000 Civil Service jobs (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Civil Service staff cuts of up to 40% are being considered as part of plans for the Department for Education, according to Nadhim Zahawi.

The Education Secretary confirmed modelling work to plan for different scenarios is taking place, but insisted he wants to make sure his priorities continue to be delivered.

Unions have criticised Boris Johnson’s plan to cut 90,000 Civil Service jobs, arguing it marks a return to austerity and will damage public services.

The Prime Minister recently tasked his Cabinet with shrinking the size of the service by a fifth, using the savings for tax cuts to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Zahawi, asked if cuts of up to 40% have been modelled for his department, told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “We are looking at everything.”

Pressed on the figure, Mr Zahawi replied: “We will look at all options, hear me out, as it’s important, these are people’s lives, I’ve got great civil servants who are doing great work in my department on my three priorities.”

These include skills, schools and families, with Mr Zahawi adding: “I need my people to basically be focusing on my priorities.

“The way we shape the department – I’ve got 8,000 people, we’re going to drop to about 7,150 because that’s part of what we’ve done in the spending review settlement, it’s about an 11% to 12% decrease already, but we’ll look at where else we can make savings across Government because, actually, we are servicing a debt today, the debt servicing is £83 billion a year.”

Asked again if the 40% figure is accurate, Mr Zahawi said: “We’re looking to model 10% – we’re above that already – 20%, 30%, 40%, we will model across that. The thing to be aware of is my focus is to deliver outcomes.”

