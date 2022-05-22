Net zero could help communities lacking investment, think tank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Net zero could help communities lacking investment, think tank says

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Investment in green energy can bring jobs to parts of England (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government’s plans to invest in a net-zero future could help “level up” the country and create opportunities in the north of England, a new report has claimed.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said that the drive to net zero would channel investment to parts of the country that have seen underinvestment in recent years.

The UK has committed to becoming net zero by 2050, meaning that it must slash emissions as much as possible and mitigate any emissions that cannot be cut.

This could help avoid catastrophic climate change.

The transition is expected to cost the Government billions of pounds each year as it invests in clean technology such as carbon capture and wind turbines.

But green investment could help tackle inequality by generating growth in areas badly in need of more economic opportunities, the report from the Resolution Foundation and the London School of Economics said.

Low-productivity areas outside London and the South East have the greatest potential for growth, in line with the Government’s “levelling up” agenda.

But the think-tank and university warned that net-zero investment is not a “silver bullet” for the UK’s lack of an economic strategy.

Researchers say the Government’s ambitious climate plans will not alone solve sluggish growth and high inequality.

Anna Valero, a senior policy fellow at the LSE, said: “The scale of additional investment needed to make our net-zero ambition a reality has led some to focus excessively on costs, while others to see it as the silver bullet that solves all our economic woes.

“In reality, smart, net-zero investment should be embedded in a wider economic strategy, especially as it could have the additional benefit of bolstering the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Ms Valero also urged the Government to prioritise green technology in low-productivity areas in the UK.

She added: “Britain already has some key clean tech strengths from tidal and offshore wind, to carbon capture and green finance. Furthermore, much of the related technological potential is located in traditionally low-productivity areas like the East Midlands and North East.

“The Government should prioritise leveraging these strengths as it aligns its ambitious net zero agenda with a new economic strategy for the 2020s.”

More research is needed to determine what the net-zero strategy will mean for job creation, the report concluded.

A Government spokesperson said: “Net zero and the British Energy Security Strategies together could support around 480,000 jobs in 2030, driving our levelling up agenda.

“We are already seeing results from clear Government policy, with investment throughout the country and jobs created from Teesside to Hull to Ellesmere Port.”

