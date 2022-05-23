Marking boycott to be enforced by half of university union’s branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Marking boycott to be enforced by half of university union’s branches

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 10:52 am
Staff at 20 branches of the University and College Union are to go ahead with a boycott of marking and assessment (Chris Radburn/PA)
Staff at 20 branches of the University and College Union are to go ahead with a boycott of marking and assessment (Chris Radburn/PA)

Only 20 universities are going ahead with a proposed marking boycott from Monday, the University and College Union has announced.

In April, 41 branches of the UCU backed a marking and assessment boycott, but fewer than half of these are going ahead following interventions by branches and members.

The UCU Executive decided to allow universities to decide for themselves, resulting in just 20 undertaking the boycott this week.

Last week, Durham University pulled out of the boycott after its UCU branch negotiated a deal including a pay-out of up to £1,000 for every member of staff in the dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

Its UCU announced on social media: “Durham has voted to accept the joint statement on USS pensions and the offer on our local four fights claim.

“This brings to an end industrial action under the current mandate. We will not be participating in the boycott commencing elsewhere on Monday.”

The threatened marking boycott has led some universities to put pressure on staff through the hiring of external staff or saying that they will dock pay for those who take part.

It has been reported that Queen Mary University of London is planning to hire external staff, from an Australian higher education consultancy, to mark papers.

At the universities of Leeds, Dundee and Sheffield, staff were told that 100% of their pay would be docked if they took part in the boycott, which includes not marking final exams and dissertations, potentially delaying students’ graduations from courses.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members choose to work in universities because they love working with and supporting students, and no staff member is taking this action lightly.

“But cuts to pensions, low pay, insecure contracts and exhausting workloads have pushed staff to breaking point. The marking boycott is a last resort for staff who feel like they have no other choice.

“The fault lies solely with university bosses who are choosing to let students suffer by refusing to deal with the issues that blight higher education. We urge vice-chancellors to use the sector’s huge financial reserves to resolve the dispute and avoid any further disruption.

“Any vice chancellor who is considering locking out staff participating in a lawful boycott needs to think again, this will only further poison relations between staff and management and could lead to further disruption.

“Likewise, any university threatening to bus in external workers to mark work they know nothing about needs to stop now or risk doing lasting damage to the value of its degrees.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal