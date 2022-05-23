Scotland’s top civil servant vows to introduce ‘robust’ record-keeping systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland’s top civil servant vows to introduce ‘robust’ record-keeping systems

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:10 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 2:54 pm
Improvements to record-keeping systems are being introduced at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Improvements to record-keeping systems are being introduced at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s most senior civil servant has written to Holyrood’s Finance Committee over the Government’s obligations on record-keeping.

It comes after John-Paul Marks, who took up the role of Permanent Secretary at the start of this year, gave evidence on the failure to document a key decision over the awarding of a £97 million ferry contract before the committee on May 3.

In his letter, Mr Marks assured the committee he will ensure “robust systems and processes” are in place for the recording and managing of information.

“Recording ministerial decisions is a vital part of the role of civil servants,” he wrote.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 25, 2022
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth (right) produced the missing document earlier this month (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“I am clear that, although there is no overarching statutory duty to record all decisions in a particular way, such decisions should be documented effectively as part of the official record and be suitably accessible.”

It emerged last month that a key piece of documentation on the awarding of the ferry contract to Ferguson Marine, which could now cost as much as £250 million, could not be located.

The missing document saw criticism levelled at the Scottish Government over its record-keeping practices, after an investigation by civil servants failed to find the note in question.

Earlier this month, transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs the document – an email response to Cmal approving the contract for the shipyard in Port Glasgow – had been located.

The Permanent Secretary said that although “foundations are in place” for delivering an effective system, there is still more to do, “not least in the context of the continued growth of digital information and data”.

Such steps taken include the development of an updated Information Management Strategy for the Scottish Government, which sets out best practice for handling information, as well as the introduction of new eDiscovery Solution technology which allows for more reliable searching.

Mr Marks said reviews have also been completed on all training, guidance and policies related to information management.

He added: “I expect, and will demand of my teams, a rigorous approach to recording official advice and Government decisions, underpinned by reliable search and retrieval technology to ensure accountability and transparency.”

Improvements to the system will be monitored through the scrutiny of performance data, he said, which will be carried out at quarterly assurance reviews by the corporate board.

The issue of ministerial correspondence was also addressed in the letter, after 51,674 of 66,687 (77%) of items sent to ministers in the last 12 months were answered within the deadline of 20 working days.

He told the committee that while the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on the management of responses, “the performance data for ministerial correspondence clearly show room for improvement”, with a plan being set in place to aid performance.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “Recording ministerial decisions is a vital part of the role of civil servants.

“I’m glad that the Permanent Secretary has taken the time to set out his approach but really this is the bare minimum that the public should expect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal