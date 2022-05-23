Glasgow’s census return rate is lowest in Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow’s census return rate is lowest in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 2:32 pm
More than a fifth of households in Glasgow have still to return their census forms (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Almost a quarter of households in Scotland’s largest local authority have still to complete their census returns, figures have revealed.

The return rate for the forms in the Glasgow City Council area is currently the lowest in Scotland at 77.8%.

More than a fifth of forms are outstanding in West Dunbartonshire, where the return rate is 78.5%.

The figures, released by the National Records of Scotland, showed two council areas have now had forms completed by more than nine out of 10 households, with 91.1% returned in the Western Isles and 90.2% returned in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, there are 19 council areas have reached 85% as the census enters its final full week.

Across Scotland so far a total of 2,210,265 households have completed the survey, with more than four in every five households having done so in 30 local authority areas.

Completed census questionnaires should be submitted by the end of May, with those who fail to do so potentially facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Thousands of households are continuing to submit their returns before the deadline.

Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson urged people to complete the forms ahead of the deadline at the end of May (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s great that we are seeing this increase in census response rates right across Scotland, but it is vital that we secure as high a rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services.

“Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.”

Mr Robertson said: ““I would urge everyone who has not completed their census to do so immediately and before the end of May, to avoid the risk of prosecution.

“Our field teams are out each day visiting those addresses across Scotland where we know we have not received a return and offering to fill in your census return there and then, supporting those who still need help.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie complained that the “census is being completed at a snail’s pace”.

He added: “We can’t afford for this once-in-a-decade opportunity to inform the delivery of public services to fall short.

“The Scottish Government needs to be open about why progress continues to be slow and what more it will now do to resolve this headache.”

