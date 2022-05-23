Assisted dying proposals expected to be delayed after ‘unprecedented response’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Assisted dying proposals expected to be delayed after ‘unprecedented response’

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 3:50 pm
Liam McArthur hopes to bring the Bill through Parliament early next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam McArthur hopes to bring the Bill through Parliament early next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Proposals to bring forward legislation to legalise assisted dying in Scotland are expected to be delayed, the MSP behind the Bill has said.

Scottish Lib Dem Liam McArthur said there was an “unprecedented level of response” to his consultation on the plans and that “it is right that I take the time to consider all of the responses received”.

The Orkney MSP and deputy presiding officer had expected to table the Bill this year, but is now looking to bring it through the Scottish Parliament early next year.

Former independent MSP Margo MacDonald, who died from Parkinson’s in 2014, sought to take the previous two assisted dying Bills through Holyrood, but the move was rejected by MSPs.

Mr McArthur’s Bill would require two doctors to sign off on the patient being terminally ill, as well as establishing the patient has the mental capacity to make the decision and is not being coerced.

The doctors would also ensure the patient was aware of all palliative and hospice care options available, while the patient would be asked to sign a written declaration followed by a period of reflection.

The patient would have to be able to administer the life-ending drugs themselves. All assisted deaths would be recorded and reported for safety, monitoring and research purposes.

Mr McArthur said: “The consultation on my Bill received an unprecedented level of response and it is right that I take the time to consider all of the responses received.

“I am hopeful that I’ll be in a position to report back on the public consultation and finalise plans to lodge the Bill when Parliament returns after the summer recess.

“It is clear that there is strong public support for a change in the law and growing support too amongst my MSP colleagues across all parties.

“Nevertheless, it is important that the Bill I bring forward is as robust, considered and compassionate as possible as it begins its journey through the scrutiny process.

“My Bill simply opens up the option for adults with a terminal diagnosis and mental capacity to choose a dignified end on their own terms. Such a change is long overdue and I look forward to steering this Bill through Parliament next year.”

A spokesperson for the Better Way campaign, which opposes assisted suicide proposals in the UK, said: “It is notable that Mr McArthur has pushed back the timetable initially proposed for his Bill given the huge response to it. You would expect a strong reaction to plans that pose unprecedented dangers to society, and this is exactly what we’ve seen.

“In countries that allow assisted suicide, safeguards supposed to prevent coercion and abuse have failed. Laws have been incrementally extended, and structural inequalities have been compounded. Campaigners in the UK cannot play down these facts.

“Evidence also shows that suicide prevention in wider society is undermined by the practice. And that assisted suicide itself is deeply traumatic to patients – not painless, peaceful, and dignified as proponents suggest.

“With evidence of huge dangers, affecting the most vulnerable and disenfranchised groups in society, MSPs have a moral and ethical duty not to allow physician-assisted suicide in Scotland. We hope they will reject the forthcoming Bill as they have others in the past.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal