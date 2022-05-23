Gove tells housing association of ‘deep disappointment’ at complaints failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gove tells housing association of ‘deep disappointment’ at complaints failings

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 4:37 pm
Secretary of State for Housing Michael Gove said the situation was ‘extremely concerning’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Housing Secretary has told England’s largest social housing landlord he is “deeply disappointed” after investigations found failings in its handling of complaints over leaks, damp, mould and pest control problems.

Michael Gove said Clarion Housing Association should be setting an example but instead had not been able to meet fundamental standards for its tenants.

It follows two recent reports from the Housing Ombudsman which made findings of “severe maladministration” over the housing association’s handling of complaints.

Earlier in May, the ombudsman identified “significant failings” over how it responded to a complaint from a vulnerable tenant who went for months without water and had problems with damp, mould and rodents.

And last month, the ombudsman criticised the group for its “repeated failure” to respond to another resident’s complaints after she reported a leaking roof, damp, mould and cracks to the interior of her property.

Mr Gove said it was “extremely concerning” to see two serious cases in such quick succession.

The latest case involved a female tenant, referred to as Ms K, who experienced delays over 15 months in the landlord dealing with repairs following reports of leaks, damp, mould and a rodent infestation.

The investigation was told she was without hot or cold water for days and months at a time, although it found no evidence she made contemporaneous reports to the landlord about these periods.

In early 2021, she reported that she was sleeping on her sofa due to mice and droppings in almost every room, it said.

The landlord took steps to acknowledge and offer compensation for its failings.

But the ombudsman said there was severe maladministration in the landlord’s complaints handling, communication, and consideration of Ms K’s vulnerabilities.

The ombudsman is carrying out a further investigation as it is dealing with other cases about similar issues “which may be indicative of repeated failure”.

In a letter to the group shared by Mr Gove on Twitter on Monday, he wrote: “No-one should have to live in a home with these conditions – and it should not take years to put them right.

“I am deeply disappointed that as one of the largest social housing landlords, who should be setting an example, you have not been able to meet fundamental standards for your tenants.”

He added: “I intend to take a personal and direct interest in your association’s approach to housing conditions, engagement with residents and vulnerable complainants in particular.”

In response, Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion Housing Group, said she will “never shirk our responsibility to provide and maintain good quality homes”.

She said: “We have not got every decision right as an organisation, but we are making good progress and recently published a detailed update on the actions we have taken to significantly improve our service.

“There is no quick fix to the housing crisis and the UK has some of the oldest housing stock in the world.

“As a charitable organisation, we will continue to do all we can to meet this challenge and we hope the Government will work with us on our common goals.”

