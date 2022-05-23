Majority of responders to Holyrood committee opposed to gender law reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority of responders to Holyrood committee opposed to gender law reform

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:42 pm
A majority of those who responded to a Holyrood consultation are against plans to reform the gender recognition process (Jane Barlow/PA)
A majority of those who responded to a Holyrood consultation are against plans to reform the gender recognition process (Jane Barlow/PA)

Controversial proposals to reform the process by which transgender people are legally recognised in their preferred gender are opposed by most of the people who responded to a Holyrood committee.

The Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee received more than 11,000 submissions when it asked for views on the Scottish Government’s plans.

After duplicate submissions were removed, analysis was carried out on 10,800 of  these – with the results showing 59% disagreed with the overall purpose of the proposals.

Meanwhile, less than two fifths (38%) of those who responded said they agreed with the Bill, while 3% did not know.

Shona Robison said the Bill was about ‘simplifying and improving’ the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It comes as the committee scrutinises proposals from the Scottish Government, which set out to speed up the time it takes for someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill cuts the length of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before applying from two years to three months – though they would then have to go through a mandatory three-month “reflection period” before confirming if they want to go ahead with their application.

If passed, it would also lower the age at which trans people can obtain the document from 18 to 16.

Those opposed to the proposals highlighted concerns about the impact such changes could have on women’s sports, as well as on the loss of single sex spaces, including in hospitals, prisons and women’s refuges as well as in toilets and changing rooms.

Here there was a fear that “predatory males” could apply for a gender recognition certificate to allow them to “gain access” to women’s spaces.

Opponents also raised concerns that young people could make “life-altering” decisions at too early an age.

Supporters of the legislation, meanwhile, noted that it made the process of obtaining a gender recognition certificate “more straight forward” and less “intrusive” for trans people.

They insisted it would not impact on women’s rights saying that, instead, the Bill seeks to bring the process of obtaining a certificate “in line with other legal documents” such as “driving licences, passports and changes to bank accounts”.

And they described the Bill as being a “step forward” for the rights of LGBTI people.

When the legislation was published in March this year, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison stressed: “This Bill does not introduce any new rights for trans people. It is about simplifying and improving the process for a trans person to
gain legal recognition, which has been a right for 18 years.”

